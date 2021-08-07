Frederick man enters plea to child sex abuse
Aug. 7—A Frederick man who entered a plea Thursday to sexually abusing a 9-year-old girl in 2017 faces up to 10 years in prison. Jose Benito Lopez, 43, was charged with sex abuse of a minor, third- and fourth-degree sex offense, and second-degree assault, online court records show. In Circuit Court this week, Lopez took an Alford plea — in which a defendant does not admit guilt but concedes that the prosecution has enough evidence to get a conviction — to one count of sex abuse of a minor, according to the Frederick County State's Attorney's Office.www.tribuneledgernews.com
