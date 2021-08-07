Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Jon Raskin: Hotel Noctambulo and Live at NIR Studios

By HRAYR ATTARIAN
allaboutjazz.com
 3 days ago

The years 2020-2021 have been productive for saxophonist and musical innovator Jon Raskin. A long-time member of the ground breaking ensemble, Rova Saxophone Quartet, Raskin has released ten recordings over an 18 month period. A few are solo works, others are the result of remote collaborations due to the Covid19 pandemic and some are never-before-issued past sessions. Two of these albums, both duets, are discussed below. They reflect Raskin's unique brilliance and his creative range.

www.allaboutjazz.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Performances#Nir#Japanese#Map Spans#Torriform Inclusion#Alto Baritone Sax#Nir Studios Tracks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Suttons Bay, MIinterlochenpublicradio.org

In Studio A with the IPR Live Flute Quartet

On Sunday, August 8, IPR Live will wrap up its summer in-person concert series with an all-star roster of classical musicians from around the country at Black Star Farms in Suttons Bay. Flutist Susanna Self, violinist Ara Sarkissian, violist Renee Skerik and cellist Jeffrey Lastrapes visited IPR's Studio A to...
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Muriel Grossmann: Quiet Earth

Anyone familiar with Tibetan Buddhism will know that once their spiritual leader or Dalai Lama dies, officials set off in search of his reincarnation, interviewing and examining potential postulants. Listening to Quiet Earth by Austrian saxophonist Muriel Grossmann one cannot help but ask if she might be the reincarnation or avatar of the late John Coltrane. Certainly that is one heavy label to place upon Grossmann but, a few minutes into the opener "Wien," and there is little doubt this artist has the proper bona fides. The composition carries that A Love Supreme (Impulse!, 1965) vibe with a reverence for the ethereal. She is backed by her longtime collaborators, guitarist Radomir Milojkovic, bassist Gina Schwarz, and drummer Uros Stamenkovic, plus organist Llorenc Barcelo who came aboard for the previous release Reverence (2019). Both recordings are available as CDs from Dreamlandrecords or as 200 gram LPs from RR GEMS. "Wien" doesn't parrot that Coltrane masterpiece, it expands upon the concept with Barceló's organ pointing towards the spiritual jazz of Larry Young, and Milojkovic's guitar chewing on some Delta blues.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Alchemy Sound Project: Afrika Love

The group Alchemy Sound Project is the result of five accomplished composers and bandleaders pooling their resources. The five are saxophonists Salim Washington and Erica Lindsay, trumpeter Samantha Boshnack, pianist Sumi Tonooka and bassist David Arend. Each one contributes a composition to this, their third release together. The result is a varied set of complex and restless modern jazz, arranged to showcase the playing talents of the group's members.
Fort Myers, FLwgcu.org

Encore: Bill Metts and Bruce Gallant Perform Live in Studio!

Singer/songwriters Bill Metts and Bruce Gallant perform as a duo at venues throughout Southwest Florida. The two met through the Americana Community Music Association in Fort Myers where they’ve each spent years leading the organization’s singer/songwriter circle. Metts is also co-founder and Vice President of the nonprofit Hope By Song, where Gallant also serves as Recruitment Director.
Duluth, MNkumd.org

Live from Studio A: Sugar on the Roof

This old-timey trio features Hibbing's Megan Orwig Reynolds and Jefferson Reynolds plus Twin Ports fiddler Clancy Ward. They released their debut album, Hat Drop, back in February, featuring a lively mix of originals and retro covers. We'll find out more about that release and hear some tunes when they join us for a session on Wednesday, July 28 at 2pm. They perform the same evening for Glensheen's Concerts on the Pier.
MusicMusicRadar.com

The greatest guitarists pre-1980 revealed

Our GOAT Hunt is underway and we have asked for your help in putting together the ultimate fantasy band line-up – a supergroup of supergroups comprising musicians who the Greatest of All Time in their field. The list of guitarists who can lay claim to be the Greatest of All...
Austin, TXAustin 360

This week in Austin music: Hotel Vegas turns 10.5 with Osees, Jason Isbell at ACL Live

Here's what's happening in the Live Music Capital of the World. Hotel Vegas and Volstead 10.5 year anniversary celebration. The beloved East Austin dive turned 10 back in March when the world was still locked down. Now they celebrate over a decade of scene-defining sounds with a three-day shindig that will include bands, comedians, giveaways and more. The festivities kick off on Thursday with a free party on the patio featuring retro cumbia outfit El Combo Obscuro (featuring members of El Tule) and the Peligrosa DJs. There will be happy hour food and drink specials, plus free Vegas tees for the first 110 guests. The evening’s entertainment will include a comedy showcase and sets from DJs Orion, King Louie, Boyfriend at Volstead. The celebration continues on Friday and Saturday with two performances from psych-rock faves the Oh Sees. Sludgey rockers Amplified Heat open on Friday with self-described “bedroom wizard” rockers Nolan Potter’s Nightmare Band closing the party out on Saturday. Thursday: Free; Friday-Saturday: $30. 1502 E. Sixth St. texashotelvegas.com. — D.S.S.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

New Midsummer Releases Plus A Pride Of Jazz Leos

This broadcast presents midsummer releases from pianist Bobby West and vocalist Carmela Rappazzo, plus a single of a new collaboration from vocalists Lucy Yeghiazaryan & Vanisha Gould, with birthday shoutouts to a pride of Jazz Leos: Nnenna Freelon, composer Pamela Baskin-Watson, pianists JoAnne Brackeen and Shamie Royston, vocalists Camille Bertault, Fay Victor and Luba Mason, among others. Thanks for listening and please support the artists you hear by purchasing their music during this time of pandemic.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Come Sunday by Dr. Trineice Robinson-Martin

“Come Sunday” is vocalist Trineice Robinson and piano great Cyrus Chestnut’s soul-stirring version of the Duke Ellington’s classic from All Or Nothing, Robinson's long-awaited debut at the age of 40. The album features her signature sound - a rich stew of jazz, gospel, R&B and soul that she has developed through a lifetime of performing and studying. Joining her are saxophonist Don Braden, pianist Cyrus Chestnut, bassist Kenny Davis and drummer Vince Ector, along with guest appearances by pianist Phil Orr, guitarist Joe “Stretch” Vinson, percussionist Kahlil Kwame Bell and the horn section of Ian Kaufman, John Meko and Nils Mossblad, as well as her children Laura-Simone Martin and Lindsay Martin Jr. who lend a sweetness and charm to Robinson’s gospel-inspired original, “Let It Shine.”
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Albert Ayler: New York Ear and Eye Control Revisited

The backstory of New York Ear and Eye Control is a significant factor in the music and the direction free jazz took in the 1960s. Filmmaker Michael Snow commissioned Albert Ayler's trio with bassist Gary Peacock and drummer Sunny Murray to record a thirty-minute soundtrack for a movie, "Walking Woman," he had yet to film. As explained in the liner notes, he "wanted to buy a half hour of music." Also invited to the session were trumpeter & cornetist Don Cherry, saxophonist John Tchicai and trombonist Roswell Rudd. Snow specified that there were to be "no solos," just pure improvisation. Sure, Ornette Coleman had in 1960 recorded Free Jazz (Atlantic, 1961) and John Coltrane would later produce Ascension (Impulse!, 1965), but both recordings featured solos, as did (to some extent) Peter Brötzmann's.
Rock MusicGuitar Player

Watch Blues Guitar Legend Big Bill Broonzy Play Smoky, Candlelit Club

This week marks the passing of blues guitar legend Big Bill Broonzy (1903-1958). One of the most influential guitarists to have existed, Broonzy began playing blues guitar in the 1920s after moving from Arkansas to Chicago, releasing his first record – "Big Bill's Blues"/"House Rent Stomp" – in 1927 on early blues/jazz label Paramount Records.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Noah Cyrus, PJ Harding Share Live Studio Performance of ‘Cannonball’

Noah Cyrus and PJ Harding have released a studio performance video for their joint track, “Cannonball.” The song comes off their recent EP, People Don’t Change, which dropped in April. In the clip, Harding plays a grand piano while he and Cyrus duet on the emotive ballad. The pair also released a similar live performance of their song “Dear August” earlier this month. Cyrus has announced several upcoming tour dates, including stops at New York’s Irving Plaza on August 27th and Los Angeles’s Fonda Theatre on September 24th. She will perform as part of Life Is Beautiful Festival in Las Vegas in September alongside Billie Eilish, Green Day and A$AP Rocky. In March, Cyrus contributed to Spotify’s Best New Artist celebration with a cover of Bon Iver’s “Re: Stacks.” “When thinking about what song I wanted to cover and looking at the incredible list of past winners of the Best New Artist category, as soon as I saw Bon Iver’s name I knew exactly which song I was going to do — ‘Re: Stacks,’” Cyrus said in a statement. “It’s one of my favorite songs of all time, and Bon Iver is an artist I have always looked up to and am constantly inspired by.”
Theater & Danceudiscovermusic.com

Jon Batiste Releases ‘Live At Electric Lady EP’

Verve Records, Spotify, and Electric Lady Studios have released Jon Batiste’s EP Live at Electric Lady, the first project in the new series announced by Spotify and the famous New York studio. Batiste put together a stellar roster of musicians including jazz legends Ron Carter, Gary Bartz, and Kenny Garett...
Musiccowgirlmagazine.com

Hannah Anders’ “Redneck Riding Hood” Is Red Hot!

Hannah Anders’ alter-ego of Redneck Riding Hood is a girl’s girl who refuses to be manhandled. At its core, this song and the corresponding video are an anthem for women who are unapologetically feminine, Southern, and fiercely independent. Her new music video is red hot, and we’ve got an exclusive first look before its official release tomorrow!
Rock MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

NEAL SCHON On Upcoming JOURNEY Album: 'There's No Lack Of Guitar On This Record'

JOURNEY guitarist Neal Schon recently gave a college radio simulcast interview to WMSC and WNUW where he discussed the progress of the songwriting and recording sessions for the band's upcoming studio album. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I learned how to play keyboards better than ever during the pandemic, which I'd never really done before. And that's where our first single ['The Way We Used To Be', which was released in June] came from. [I sent it to] Jonathan [Cain, keyboards], and he did the lyrics on it and put a rough vocal on it. And then we had Arnel [Pineda] sing it, and we cut it and re-cut it in the studio, and it was just released. And a lot of people went, 'Wow, man. I love it.' 90 percent of people love it; the other 10 percent went, 'I don't think it sounds like JOURNEY.' I go, 'I never wrote it to be a JOURNEY song.'"
Chicago, ILPaste Magazine

Paste Studio in Chicago: 22 Performances Live-Streaming 7/28-8/1

We continue our Paste Studio on the Road tour in Chicago this week with 22 performances over the next five days. This is our first stop in the Windy City, and we’re thrilled with the lineup we’re bringing you as we stream each four-song session live from Michael Mac’s Pallet Sound studio in Chicago’s Bridgeport neighborhood.
Musicpremierguitar.com

Jon MacLennan

● Discover blues rock rhythms and how to get a huge sound even when you're in a trio. ● Unlock some of Clapton's signature lead guitar techniques. ● Learn to use a wah pedal to get psychedelic sounds.

Comments / 0

Community Policy