Barry Altschul and the 3Dom Factor: Long Tall Sunshine
For a two-decade stretch beginning in 1971, free jazz drummer Barry Altschul was positioned among the most in-demand percussionists. He made his mark in the fleeting but important group Circle, with Chick Corea, Dave Holland and Anthony Braxton. Among the many cutting-edge artists he worked with were Andrew Hill, and Paul Bley. And then, for almost twenty years, the virtuoso musician/composer all but disappeared. Altschul re-emerged with The 3dom Factor in 2013, and the drummer is once again a prolific force. Long Tall Sunshine is the 2021 outing from the trio of Altschul, saxophonist Jon Irabagon and the great bassist Joe Fonda.www.allaboutjazz.com
