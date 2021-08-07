Cancel
Barry Altschul and the 3Dom Factor: Long Tall Sunshine

By KARL ACKERMANN
allaboutjazz.com
 3 days ago

For a two-decade stretch beginning in 1971, free jazz drummer Barry Altschul was positioned among the most in-demand percussionists. He made his mark in the fleeting but important group Circle, with Chick Corea, Dave Holland and Anthony Braxton. Among the many cutting-edge artists he worked with were Andrew Hill, and Paul Bley. And then, for almost twenty years, the virtuoso musician/composer all but disappeared. Altschul re-emerged with The 3dom Factor in 2013, and the drummer is once again a prolific force. Long Tall Sunshine is the 2021 outing from the trio of Altschul, saxophonist Jon Irabagon and the great bassist Joe Fonda.

www.allaboutjazz.com

