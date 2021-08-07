Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Ocelot: Ocelot

By JEROME WILSON
allaboutjazz.com
 3 days ago

Ocelot is a trio of saxophonist Yuma Uesaka, pianist Cat Toren and drummer Colin Hinton that breaks away from the usual jazz sensibilities, playing music that unwinds laterally and slowly. The individual tracks on their CD may exist in a constant state of quiet contemplation or work up to a grand climax but they all give off a sense of close listening and communication between the three musicians.

www.allaboutjazz.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ocelot#Jazz#Anemone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Cats
Related
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Muriel Grossmann: Quiet Earth

Anyone familiar with Tibetan Buddhism will know that once their spiritual leader or Dalai Lama dies, officials set off in search of his reincarnation, interviewing and examining potential postulants. Listening to Quiet Earth by Austrian saxophonist Muriel Grossmann one cannot help but ask if she might be the reincarnation or avatar of the late John Coltrane. Certainly that is one heavy label to place upon Grossmann but, a few minutes into the opener "Wien," and there is little doubt this artist has the proper bona fides. The composition carries that A Love Supreme (Impulse!, 1965) vibe with a reverence for the ethereal. She is backed by her longtime collaborators, guitarist Radomir Milojkovic, bassist Gina Schwarz, and drummer Uros Stamenkovic, plus organist Llorenc Barcelo who came aboard for the previous release Reverence (2019). Both recordings are available as CDs from Dreamlandrecords or as 200 gram LPs from RR GEMS. "Wien" doesn't parrot that Coltrane masterpiece, it expands upon the concept with Barceló's organ pointing towards the spiritual jazz of Larry Young, and Milojkovic's guitar chewing on some Delta blues.
Musicedmidentity.com

Drift Away with Sébastien Léger on His Latest EP

Sébastien Léger creates a surreal listening experience on All Day I Dream with Feel, his latest EP on the imprint that features three airy tunes. French DJ and producer Sébastien Léger have lucid dreaming woven into the fabric of his releases while he inspires fans to break away from the status quo around the world. For the past two years, his music has found a home on labels ranging from Lost Miricle and Lost & Found to Armadillo Records and Tronic Soundz. Now, he’s looked to Lee Burridge’s All Day I Dream for a way to reach the sky in his latest release, the Feel EP.
Musicclassicfm.com

This exquisite Ella Fitzgerald song was based on a Debussy piano miniature

Dream-like Debussy makes a strikingly beautiful jazz standard, and especially when captured by the voice of one of the greatest singers of all-time. When we say classical music meets jazz, the mind might turn to swinging, contrapuntal Bach in the style of Jacques Loussier. But here’s the proof that a gently lilting piano miniature can make a meandering jazz ballad as captivating as any.
InternetAmadhia

The Best Experimental Music on Bandcamp: July 2021

All kinds of experimental music can be found on Bandcamp: free jazz, avant-rock, dense noise, outer-limits electronics, deconstructed folk, abstract spoken word, and so much more. If an artist is trying something new with an established form or inventing a new one completely, there’s a good chance they’re doing it on Bandcamp. Each month, Marc Masters picks some of the best releases from across this wide, exploratory spectrum. July’s selection includes microcassette collage, improvised violin duets, 112 locked grooves, and the heavy feedback work of a legendary composer.
Musicmxdwn.com

mxdwn Interview: Kevin Drew On The Making of His New Instrumental Solo Album Influences

In a new interview with mxdwn, Kevin Drew of Broken Social Scene discusses the music production app Endlesss he used to write his new solo album Influences, turning to younger generations for inspiration, shutting up during the George Floyd uprisings and reconnecting to the same creative sparks that fueled Broken Social Scene’s debut album over 20 years ago. Drew released Influences July 16 under the name K. D. A. P. on ARTS & CRAFTS.
Worldallaboutjazz.com

Gent Jazz 2021

Last year, the Gent Jazz festival operated with a 400-person audience capacity, and presented a very successful 10-day season, albeit highlighting Belgian acts, and with no lumbering large-fee, big-ticket-sales American bands allowed. The 2021 edition still wasn't able to manifest as its customarily colossal self, but at least the maximum customer numbers were quadrupled on the previous year, and several artists arrived from geographically further beyond, even if they weren't the massive Stateside ticket-sellers of yore. Surely, in July of 2022, Gent Jazz will be able to operate in its fullest possible state.
MusicStereogum

Julia Shapiro – “Come With Me”

Even though Julia Shapiro’s new song is about seeing evil faces in mountains while on mushrooms, the experience of listening to it is soothing and peaceful. The Chastity Belt member has announced her sophomore effort Zorked out this fall to follow 2019’s Perfect Version. This new track retains the same dreary, immersive shoegaze sound from her first record; it’s a mesmerizing three minutes that pass too quickly.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

New Midsummer Releases Plus A Pride Of Jazz Leos

This broadcast presents midsummer releases from pianist Bobby West and vocalist Carmela Rappazzo, plus a single of a new collaboration from vocalists Lucy Yeghiazaryan & Vanisha Gould, with birthday shoutouts to a pride of Jazz Leos: Nnenna Freelon, composer Pamela Baskin-Watson, pianists JoAnne Brackeen and Shamie Royston, vocalists Camille Bertault, Fay Victor and Luba Mason, among others. Thanks for listening and please support the artists you hear by purchasing their music during this time of pandemic.
MusicPopMatters

Durand Jones and the Indications Keep Innovating Modern Soul with ‘Private Space’

Varied choices in instrumentation help Durand Jones and the Indications craft a new atmosphere in Private Space. The vibraphone makes a welcome appearance, especially at the hands of Joel Ross, a modern-day Milt Jackson who was jamming with Herbie Hancock as a high schooler and has already become a veteran jazz sideman at the ripe young age of 25. Strings are peppered throughout their second album, American Love Call, and an eight-piece string section gets plenty of air time throughout their third. The band members’ influences and interests are far-reaching. As a younger artist, Durand Jones envisioned carving out a career for himself in classical music. As of now, though, he’s destined to deliver feel-good jams reminiscent of Stevie Wonder, like the album’s opening track, “Love Will Work It Out”.
Musicgratefulweb.com

CALICO release their meditative Americana/folk album "Under a Sudden Sun"

Following up their previously-released single, "My Darlin,'" Victoria, BC's new nostalgic Folk-Americana group, CALICO, are ready to release their debut LP, Under a Sudden Sun. Named after that magical moment when the first light of the day peaks out from behind the hills, Under a Sudden Sun is a tranquil...
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Falkner Evans: Invisible Words

Within the songs that make-up Invisible Words (CAP, 2021), jazz pianist and composer Falkner Evans is facing a profound loss and delivering an intricate and gorgeous musical response. Losing his wife and soul partner abruptly last year, after 30 years of marriage (she took her own life), Evans has found a way to create a reflective tribute and moving celebration of his wife's life.
Musickrcu.org

Flock Of Dimes: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space. Flock of Dimes may be a "solo"...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Fired Star Leaks ‘Creepy’ Alexa Bliss Video

The former WWE star Mojo Rawley was recently spotted outside of the home of Alexa Bliss on the occasion of her birthday. She threw a party and Rawley shot a hilarious clip outside her house and posted it on his Instagram Story. Alexa Bliss was featured in the creepy video...
Petstalesbuzz.com

Natalie Mordovtseva has abandoned two animals with Mike Youngquist

Over the course of Natalie and Mike’s relationship on 90 Day Fiance and 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, they adopted a pet husky named Nymeria and a rat named Lucky. Natalie essentially abandoned both of these animals when she broke up with Mike and left his property. On the latest episode of Happily Ever After?, Natalie said her goodbyes to Lucky but made no mention of feeling bad for leaving her pets behind.
TV & Videosurbanbellemag.com

Yandy Smith & Mendeecees Harris Respond After Fans Say Kimbella Vanderhee Was Right

Yandy Smith’s issues with Infinity Gilyard began while Mendeecees Harris was in prison. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” fans have a lot to say about the recent episode. On the current season, Yandy Smith and Mendeecees Harris have joined the cast. The couple is still trying to get adjusted now that Mendeecees is no longer in prison. So since they wanted to start a new chapter in their lives, they decided it would be best to move to Atlanta. This was also something they felt would be great for their children.
Musiccowgirlmagazine.com

Hannah Anders’ “Redneck Riding Hood” Is Red Hot!

Hannah Anders’ alter-ego of Redneck Riding Hood is a girl’s girl who refuses to be manhandled. At its core, this song and the corresponding video are an anthem for women who are unapologetically feminine, Southern, and fiercely independent. Her new music video is red hot, and we’ve got an exclusive first look before its official release tomorrow!
CelebritiesPosted by
UPI News

Alex Cord, actor and 'Airwolf' star, dead at 88

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Alex Cord, a character actor best known for portraying Michael Coldsmith Briggs III on Airwolf, has died at the age of 88. Cord's publicist and friend Linda McAlister confirmed his death to Deadline. Cord died Monday at his home in Valley View, Texas. The Hollywood Reporter...
Musicloudersound.com

Jethro Tull's Ian Anderson - 10 records that changed my life

Jethro Tull mainman Ian Anderson sat down with Classic Rock to run down his selections for the 10 records that changed his life. “Obviously, when you’re talking about records that are ‘life changing,’ to use that term, you’re usually talking about pieces of music that you heard in your youth,” Anderson says. “But I’m one of those people who never stops listening to new things, so happily there are some recordings that have had a dramatic impact on me in later years.

Comments / 0

Community Policy