Since winning Charleston Fashion Week’s Emerging Designer Competition and launching her collection here in 2009, the designer has moved to New York and then Los Angeles, growing her Marysia luxury brand along the way. Best known for its scalloped-edge swimsuits, the line also includes travel-inspired sportswear and children’s swim. This spring, the former ballerina introduced a sport collection including a scalloped “Venus” dress and “Steffi” top. Always on the go, Reeves is relocating her family and her company’s distribution center to the Holy City, where she’s looking forward to reconnecting with friends. Here, Reeves shares her coast-to-coast style and beauty picks.