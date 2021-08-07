Sept. 3 is anticipated end of Pine River bridge project
The Minnesota Department of Transportation predicts a Sept. 3 completion date for the Highway 84 bridge replacement project in Pine River. "The substructure of the bridge is built and the deck of the bridge was poured last week," said Ken Slama, MnDOT resident construction engineer. "We'll be starting on the roadway portion and bridge railing in the coming weeks. We're on track for a Sept. 3 completion date."www.pineandlakes.com
