Most of us could use a bit more relaxation time in our day but knowing how to unwind and recharge isn’t always easy. Thankfully, there are some obvious fixes, like taking cues from spas and yoga studios. Soften your lighting, grab a comfortable meditation cushion, and add a fountain to your indoor or outdoor space. Water fountains are not only a great way to set a soothing setting, but they also add to the décor of your surroundings. An outdoor fountain is typically powered through a solar panel or can be plugged in and recirculates water for an environmentally friendly addition...