Auburn, AL

4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $459,900

Opelika-Auburn News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIntroducing the White Oak Plan. Another thoughtfully designed home with split floorpan & open concept living. 10' Ceilings & 8' doors on the main level & pre-engineered hardwood flooring in the master & main areas. The great room has 12' ceilings and gas log fireplace. Kitchen has a large island, plenty of storage, SS appliances, granite counters, and walk in pantry. The Master Suite will feature a stunning 4-way vault ceiling, and the bath will have a soaker tub, curbless shower, double vanities, and oversized Walk in closet. The secondary bedrooms are both quite spacious and share a full bath. The laundry offers plenty of storage plus an additional mudroom area. Upstairs the 4th bedroom or bonus also has a full bath. Outside their's a courtyard entry garage & nice covered porch. Neighborhood will feature a community pool/pavilion in a future phase ***All plans & pricing are subject to change at builders discretion***

