Eagles' Jalen Reagor: Mixed reviews so far in camp

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Reagor had a promising practice Thursday but continues to struggle with drops and other miscues this preseason, Zach Berman of the Athletic reports. Reagor was credited with perhaps the best catch of the day Thursday when he jumped over Darius Slay to make a one-handed grab. The 2020 first-round pick has no shortage of talent but has had a number of issues in the early going. He was chewed out for a solid minute by head coach Nick Sirianni and passing game coordinator Kevin Patullo for mistakes made in Wednesday's practice and failed a conditioning test at the start of camp. The Athletic's Bo Wulf relays that with DeVonta Smith (hamstring) out for a few weeks, almost every other receiver on the roster has been flashier (Travis Fulgham, Quez Watkins, John Hightower) or more consistent (J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, Greg Ward) than the 22-year-old Reagor. Given the draft capital invested in the TCU product, he will still almost certainly make the Eagles' roster to start the year, but he'll need to dig himself out of the doghouse if he is to become the breakout player many have projected him to be this season.

www.cbssports.com

