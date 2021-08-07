Stewart Trail blockader Frank Pugh demands arrest of Landmine team and elected officials
In 2019, the Alaska Landmine published the special feature “One Man’s Mountain,” which details the controversy surrounding the historic Stewart Trail on the Anchorage Hillside. As previously reported, the Stewart Trail, which traverses upper Potter Valley and provides access to Chugach State Park, was built in the 1960s by Ivan and Oro Stewart. The Municipality of Anchorage has long held that the trail sits on a well-established public easement.alaskalandmine.com
Comments / 0