The two effects of NFP report on FX: How will impact the market this time?

* S.Korean won lowest in two weeks * India's Nifty 50, Singapore shares fall * Singapore hikes 2021 GDP growth forecast * U.S. inflation data expected at 1230 GMT By Sameer Manekar Aug 11 (Reuters) - Asian currencies were largely muted on Wednesday, with the South Korean won and the Malaysian ringgit weakening after the U.S. dollar strengthened, while equities in the region were mixed as rising cases of COVID-19 weighed. The Philippine bourse scaled a near one-month peak, Malaysian stocks advanced more than a percent, while Singapore shares lost 0.9% despite the government raising its annual growth forecast. South Korea's won hit its lowest in two weeks, and equities declined for a fifth straight day as the country saw record number of new COVID-19 cases. The U.S. dollar index rose to a three-week high and the benchmark U.S. bond yield touched 1.3690%, its highest since mid-July, due to upbeat U.S. economic data and speculation of asset purchase tapering. A strong U.S. inflation reading for July later in the day could further boost the U.S. dollar and add to the speculation of policy tightening by the Federal Reserve, threatening Asia's risk-sensitive markets. "A higher-than-expected reading may suggest inflation being more persistent and increase the risk of an earlier tapering timeline from the Fed," said Yeap Jun Rong, Market Strategist at IG. Singapore on Wednesday hiked its forecast for annual economic growth, counting on easing border restrictions and COVID-19 vaccination programs, as the economy expanded more than expected in the second quarter. The city-state is now expected to grow 6% to 7% in 2021, versus a prior estimate for an expansion of 4% to 6%. In the second quarter ending June, GDP grew 14.7% from last year, higher than analyst and government's advance estimates. "The economy remains well on track to meet our full-year GDP growth forecast of 6.3% for 2021, but that also implies a slower growth momentum in 2H21," said Irvin Seah, Senior Economist at DBS Group Research. "A combination of growth normalisation in manufacturing, manpower crunch in construction, and continued drag from COVID-19 on tourism-related sectors will make for a slower second half of the year." The Singapore dollar was largely flat, while the Malaysian ringgit declined as much as 0.3% to hit its lowest in three weeks. India's Nifty 50 declined as much as 0.7%, tracking weakness in Asian peers on worries over a resurgence in COVID-19 cases, while the rupee edged lower. Markets in Indonesia, were closed for a public holiday. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Singapore's 5-year benchmark yields rise as much as 2.2 basis points to 0.829% ** Thai baht up 0.2%, best day in nearly two weeks ** Philippines' shares hit highest since mid-July Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0651 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCK STOCK DAILY YTD X S S YTD % % DAILY % % Japan -0.14 -6.7 <.N2 0.65 2.28 5 25> China.