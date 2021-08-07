So you can activate the 'do not disturb' function in WhatsApp to disconnect from the app without deleting it

Consider this scenario that’s based on an actual user experience – You download an app from the App Store. After a while, you plan to uninstall it from your Mac. You launch the launchpad and are even able to find the app that you want to uninstall. But, here comes the issue, you try dragging the app to the trash but no avail because the app won’t delete. You have even tried deleting the application’s file but it is still there in the launchpad. So, how on Earth can you get rid of the app?