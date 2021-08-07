So you can activate the 'do not disturb' function in WhatsApp to disconnect from the app without deleting it
If you have the impression that new WhatsApp functions appear one day and the next, you are right. The messaging app is making several changes to meet the needs of its users, and they in turn are finding new tricks to make their experience with the application more pleasant. One of these is the option to activate the 'do not disturb' tool , here we tell you how to do it on your device.www.middletownpress.com
Comments / 0