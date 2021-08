The effects of time have a way of changing us. My wife and I did some landscaping in our yard. After only one hour of digging with a shovel, while I was wearing work gloves, I developed two large blisters on one hand. I grew up on a farm and used to work all day long without any adverse effects like blisters. But, that was over 40 years ago. Time seems to have taken a toll on me, especially as I spent most of these last 40 years behind a desk.