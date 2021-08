The new generation of the Toyota Tundra is finally coming after more than a decade, and the wait to see the redesigned full-size pickup truck is almost over. Toyota has been drip-feeding information on its its 2022 Tundra for weeks and on Tuesday we got another look at the interior. The collage of photos (shown below) reveals more of the Tundra TRD Pro off-road model—a model that looks to include a drive mode selector with a specific mode for rock crawling.