“I’m excited every day. When I wake up every day, I thank God for being able to come back out here,” Davis said. “I love this game.”. That’s where Davis’ mindset is. His love for football is evident. But that affection nearly crumbled after four disappointing seasons with the Detroit Lions. He finished with 305 total tackles, 10.5 sacks, 19 tackles for loss and one interception. And by his last season, his playing time dwindled to only four starts.