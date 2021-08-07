Cancel
Public Health

These Are the Counties in the New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DHPy6_0bKeK0TL00 After adding over 718,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 34.8 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 600,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a faster rate. In the past week, there were an average of 22.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- an increase from the week prior, when there were an average of 17.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While COVID-19 has spread to nearly every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA, metro area consists of Kings County, Queens County, New York County, and 20 other counties. In the past week, there were an average of 11.2 new coronavirus cases every day per 100,000 New York residents, less than the national figure. The metro area’s average daily case growth in the most recent week is essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there was an average of 6.4 daily new cases per 100,000 New York residents.

The spread of coronavirus depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the New York-Newark-Jersey City metro area, COVID-19 is growing the fastest in Richmond County. There were an average of 19.7 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in Richmond County during the past week, the most of the 23 counties in New York with available data.

Case growth in the New York metro area varies widely at the county level. In Rockland County, for example, there were an average of 3.7 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- the least of any county in New York and far more than the case growth rate in Richmond County.

Just as Richmond County is driving the growth of COVID-19 in the New York area, it also has the highest incidence of cases overall. As of August 3, there were a total of 16,288.7 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents in Richmond County, the most of the 23 counties in the metro area. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 10,721.2 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In Richmond County, unemployment peaked at 18.1% in June 2020. As of April 2021, the county's unemployment rate was 9.5%.

To determine the county in every metropolitan area where COVID-19 is growing the fastest, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked counties according to the average number of new daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the seven days ending August 3. To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data up from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is not seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in New York where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank in MSA County Population New daily cases per 100,000, week ending August. 3 New daily cases per 100,000, week ending July. 27 Cumulative cases per 100,000 Cumulative deaths per 100,000
1 Richmond County 474,893 19.7 11.7 16,288.7 390.6
2 Monmouth County 621,659 18.3 9.9 12,600.5 264.8
3 New York County 1,631,993 14.0 8.4 8,782.6 277.8
4 Kings County 2,589,974 13.8 7.9 11,134.7 406.1
5 Nassau County 1,356,509 12.8 7.3 13,823.4 234.8
6 Ocean County 596,415 12.2 7.9 13,081.0 365.7
7 Suffolk County 1,483,832 10.6 5.6 13,786.2 230.1
8 Essex County 795,404 10.4 6.6 12,075.6 382.4
9 Queens County 2,287,388 10.4 5.9 12,369.1 438.1
10 Bronx County 1,435,068 10.3 5.8 13,032.6 459.7
11 Middlesex County 825,920 9.8 5.0 11,387.2 287.8
12 Bergen County 930,390 9.5 4.7 11,467.4 311.9
13 Union County 554,033 9.0 4.9 13,135.1 359.5
14 Somerset County 329,838 8.2 4.6 9,327.3 256.5
15 Westchester County 968,890 8.2 5.0 13,583.8 237.0
16 Hudson County 670,046 8.2 4.4 13,361.0 345.8
17 Passaic County 503,637 8.2 5.2 14,747.1 387.0
18 Putnam County 98,787 7.5 2.7 10,900.2 94.1
19 Sussex County 141,483 7.3 3.3 10,118.5 218.4
20 Morris County 493,379 7.1 5.4 10,368.1 252.3
21 Pike County 55,453 6.8 5.2 7,453.2 97.4
22 Hunterdon County 124,823 6.7 4.6 8,081.0 141.8
23 Rockland County 324,422 3.7 3.7 14,593.6 233.6

