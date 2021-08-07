Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

These Are the Counties in the Memphis, TN-MS-AR Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

By Evan Comen
Posted by 
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UP1CS_0bKeJvDw00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DHPy6_0bKeJvDw00 After adding over 718,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 34.8 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 600,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a faster rate. In the past week, there were an average of 22.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- an increase from the week prior, when there were an average of 17.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While COVID-19 has spread to nearly every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Memphis, TN-MS-AR, metro area consists of Shelby County, DeSoto County, Tipton County, and five other counties. In the past week, there were an average of 29.3 new coronavirus cases every day per 100,000 Memphis residents, greater than the national figure. The metro area’s average daily case growth in the most recent week is an increase from the week prior, when there was an average of 16.9 daily new cases per 100,000 Memphis residents.

The spread of coronavirus depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Memphis metro area, COVID-19 is growing the fastest in Tipton County. There were an average of 42.2 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in Tipton County during the past week, the most of the eight counties in Memphis with available data.

Case growth in the Memphis metro area varies at the county level. In Marshall County, for example, there were an average of 15.5 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- the least of any county in Memphis and more than the case growth rate in Tipton County.

While Tipton County is driving the growth of COVID-19 in the Memphis area, it does not have the highest incidence of cases overall. As of August 3, there were a total of 12,853.4 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents in Tipton County, the fifth most of the eight counties in the metro area. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 10,721.2 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In Tipton County, unemployment peaked at 10.7% in April 2020. As of April 2021, the county's unemployment rate was 4.5%.

To determine the county in every metropolitan area where COVID-19 is growing the fastest, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked counties according to the average number of new daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the seven days ending August 3. To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data up from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is not seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Tennessee where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank in MSA County Population New daily cases per 100,000, week ending August. 3 New daily cases per 100,000, week ending July. 27 Cumulative cases per 100,000 Cumulative deaths per 100,000
1 Tipton County 61,447 42.2 19.8 12,853.4 172.5
2 Tunica County 9,988 34.3 14.1 11,433.7 270.3
3 Shelby County 936,374 30.0 17.7 11,126.4 185.4
4 Crittenden County 48,672 29.4 12.1 13,301.3 201.3
5 Fayette County 40,164 26.3 13.9 13,479.7 206.7
6 DeSoto County 178,975 25.2 15.9 12,978.9 158.1
7 Tate County 28,404 22.6 13.4 12,438.4 309.8
8 Marshall County 35,599 15.5 9.5 13,205.4 297.8

Comments / 0

24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

39K+
Followers
26K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#U S Census Bureau#Covid 19#Americans#The U S Census Bureau#American Community Survey#11 126 4 185 4
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
CollegesPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

The Least Educated Counties in the United States

College enrollment has declined steadily in the United States in recent years. With rising tuition costs and surging student debt, enrollment rates have fallen at an average of nearly 2% a year since 2010. While four years of higher education may not be for everyone, Americans without a bachelor’s degree tend to be far more […]
SocietyPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

Counties Where The Fewest People Live Below The Poverty Line

More than 60% of Americans will spend at least a year of their lives in poverty, according to a recent analysis conducted by a professor of social welfare at Washington University. Since COVID-19 reached the United States in early 2020, the financial situation of millions of Americans has deteriorated, even as a number of the […]
Tennessee Stateclarksvillenow.com

Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Tennessee

Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Tennessee. As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of July 28 had reached 611,454 COVID-19-related deaths and 34.6 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Amid the grim numbers come two bright spots: As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected; and since then, rolling averages for case counts and deaths have been on the decline.
Tennessee StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This is the Worst County to Live in Tennessee

Life expectancy fell by 1.5 years in the United States in 2020. The decline, driven by the COVID-19 pandemic and the opioid crisis, represents the most pronounced regression in public health in the United States since World War II. While the most recent dip in life expectancy in the U.S. is alarming, there are many […]
Wisconsin StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Fastest Growing City in Wisconsin

The U.S. population growth rate hit its lowest level since the Great Depression, according to the 2020 U.S. Census. Over the past decade, the Great Recession and COVID-19 pandemic slowed immigration as well as caused many Americans to hold off on having kids. Population growth did not stagnate everywhere in the U.S., however. In fact, […]
Posted by
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Fastest Growing City in West Virginia

The U.S. population growth rate hit its lowest level since the Great Depression, according to the 2020 U.S. Census. Over the past decade, the Great Recession and COVID-19 pandemic slowed immigration as well as caused many Americans to hold off on having kids. Population growth did not stagnate everywhere in the U.S., however. In fact, […]
Nebraska StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Fastest Growing City in Nebraska

The U.S. population growth rate hit its lowest level since the Great Depression, according to the 2020 U.S. Census. Over the past decade, the Great Recession and COVID-19 pandemic slowed immigration as well as caused many Americans to hold off on having kids. Population growth did not stagnate everywhere in the U.S., however. In fact, […]
PoliticsPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Fastest Growing City in South Dakota

The U.S. population growth rate hit its lowest level since the Great Depression, according to the 2020 U.S. Census. Over the past decade, the Great Recession and COVID-19 pandemic slowed immigration as well as caused many Americans to hold off on having kids. Population growth did not stagnate everywhere in the U.S., however. In fact, […]
Irving, TXhngn.com

$2,000 Extra Stimulus Checks Will Be Given to Americans, Will You Qualify?

Struggling Americans in some states in the country will receive extra Stimulus Checks up to $2,000 in the upcoming weeks. In a recently published article in The Sun, A proposal to offer a $2,000 incentive to teachers who intend to return to class in the autumn was accepted by a school board in Irving, Texas. Officials want to express their gratitude to employees who have persevered in the face of the global pandemic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy