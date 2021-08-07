Cancel
These Are the Counties in the Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UP1CS_0bKeJpva00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DHPy6_0bKeJpva00 After adding over 718,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 34.8 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 600,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a faster rate. In the past week, there were an average of 22.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- an increase from the week prior, when there were an average of 17.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While COVID-19 has spread to nearly every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN, metro area consists of Davidson County, Rutherford County, Williamson County, and 10 other counties. In the past week, there were an average of 20.8 new coronavirus cases every day per 100,000 Nashville residents, in line with the national figure. The metro area’s average daily case growth in the most recent week is an increase from the week prior, when there was an average of 10.5 daily new cases per 100,000 Nashville residents.

The spread of coronavirus depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin metro area, COVID-19 is growing the fastest in Williamson County. There were an average of 25.9 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in Williamson County during the past week, the most of the 13 counties in Nashville with available data.

Case growth in the Nashville metro area varies at the county level. In Macon County, for example, there were an average of 12.2 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- the least of any county in Nashville and more than the case growth rate in Williamson County.

While Williamson County is driving the growth of COVID-19 in the Nashville area, it does not have the highest incidence of cases overall. As of August 3, there were a total of 13,139.1 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents in Williamson County, the 12th most of the 13 counties in the metro area. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 10,721.2 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In Williamson County, unemployment peaked at 10.5% in April 2020. As of April 2021, the county's unemployment rate was 2.8%.

To determine the county in every metropolitan area where COVID-19 is growing the fastest, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked counties according to the average number of new daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the seven days ending August 3. To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data up from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is not seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Tennessee where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank in MSA County Population New daily cases per 100,000, week ending August. 3 New daily cases per 100,000, week ending July. 27 Cumulative cases per 100,000 Cumulative deaths per 100,000
1 Williamson County 225,389 25.9 11.5 13,139.1 97.6
2 Maury County 91,976 22.9 9.8 15,295.3 193.5
3 Smith County 19,740 22.7 5.0 14,549.1 202.6
4 Cannon County 14,178 21.9 10.1 14,099.3 225.7
5 Wilson County 136,666 21.8 8.9 14,544.9 188.0
6 Sumner County 183,437 21.8 15.9 13,846.2 196.8
7 Rutherford County 315,815 21.7 10.0 14,212.1 143.1
8 Dickson County 52,680 21.4 7.5 13,792.7 218.3
9 Davidson County 687,488 19.2 10.1 13,485.0 139.8
10 Robertson County 70,280 15.8 10.4 14,509.1 203.5
11 Cheatham County 40,181 14.6 7.7 11,911.1 139.4
12 Trousdale County 10,231 14.6 9.0 25,022.0 205.3
13 Macon County 23,842 12.2 6.1 15,644.7 327.2

