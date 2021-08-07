Cancel
Video Games

Xbox Is Getting An All-New 'Night Mode' Feature Very Soon

By Fraser Gilbert
purexbox.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest Xbox Insider update for members of the Alpha Skip-Ahead ring went live last night, and it includes a brand-new feature in the form of 'Night Mode', adding some handy new tools for late-night gamers. As you can see in the video above (courtesy of The Verge's Tom Warren),...

If like me, you find yourself unable to maintain a normal sleep cycle, that might be because you're awake at 1 AM writing an article about Xbox's new "Night Mode" blue light filter features. However, it may also be because you're using a phone or a PC late at night, blue light blaring into your eyes tricking your brain into thinking it's still daytime (supposedly, according to science).

