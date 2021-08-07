These Are the Counties in the New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

After adding over 718,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 34.8 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 600,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a faster rate. In the past week, there were an average of 22.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- an increase from the week prior, when there were an average of 17.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While COVID-19 has spread to nearly every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The New Orleans-Metairie, LA, metro area consists of Jefferson Parish, Orleans Parish, St. Tammany Parish, and five other parishes. In the past week, there were an average of 77.6 new coronavirus cases every day per 100,000 New Orleans residents, greater than the national figure. The metro area’s average daily case growth in the most recent week is an increase from the week prior, when there was an average of 37.5 daily new cases per 100,000 New Orleans residents.

The spread of coronavirus depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring parishes. Within the New Orleans-Metairie metro area, COVID-19 is growing the fastest in St. Charles Parish. There were an average of 99.6 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in St. Charles Parish during the past week, the most of the eight parishes in New Orleans with available data.

Case growth in the New Orleans metro area varies at the parish level. In Orleans Parish, for example, there were an average of 63.4 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- the least of any parish in New Orleans and more than the case growth rate in St. Charles Parish.

Just as St. Charles Parish is driving the growth of COVID-19 in the New Orleans area, it also has the highest incidence of cases overall. As of August 3, there were a total of 12,523.4 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents in St. Charles Parish, the most of the eight parishes in the metro area. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 10,721.2 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and parish governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In St. Charles Parish, unemployment peaked at 15.7% in April 2020. As of April 2021, the parish's unemployment rate was 5.9%.

To determine the parish in every metropolitan area where COVID-19 is growing the fastest, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked parishes according to the average number of new daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the seven days ending August 3. To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data up from the parish level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is not seasonally adjusted.

These are all the parishes in Louisiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).