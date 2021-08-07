Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Mike Preston: Ravens are in trouble if offensive line doesn’t improve | COMMENTARY

By Mike Preston, Baltimore Sun
Posted by 
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bbs2e_0bKeJ8Uw00
Ravens offensive lineman Kevin Zeitler, right, work with teammate Patrick Mekari during training camp practice last week. Mike Preston writes that the offensive line needs to improve if the Ravens want to be serious contenders. Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun

It’s no longer a matter of when the Ravens offensive line becomes a cohesive unit, but if it happens at all.

Training camp is a time for NFL teams to find answers to questions, but after 10 days the Ravens’ offensive line has emerged as the team’s biggest weakness. As for finding the right fits, there have been more misfits.

The offensive line has been a revolving door of players that show some versatility, but at the same time it’s an indication of the lack of quality starters.

The Ravens wrapped up the third day of padded practices Friday, and the offensive production has been poor and the line play even worse. It’s hard to believe that the Ravens had the top rushing game in the league the last two seasons.

Fortunately, the Ravens have time on their side and an offensive system which has been in place for three or four years. Besides moving so many linemen around, the team has also been without injured receivers Rashod Bateman, Marquise Brown and Miles Boykin for extended periods as well as quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back Gus Edwards, both of whom tested positive for COVID-19.

But it’s the individual showings by some of these offensive linemen that has been disappointing. Starting right offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva, the seven-year veteran who previously played with the Pittsburgh Steelers before the Ravens signed him in May, has been stiff, slow and getting beat regularly by speed rushers to the outside. Almost the same can be said for rookie Ben Cleveland who has been sharing time at left guard with Ben Powers and Tyre Phillips.

Phillips, in his second year, has had his moments (more bad than good) while Powers and center Bradley Bozeman have been steady but far from spectacular. Maybe the most disappointing of all the linemen has been tackle Andre Smith, who is showing all the signs of player who has been in the league too long following a 12-year career.

This group has no rhythm and has been getting beat consistently in practice. It’s not just in one-on-one matchups against the run but pass protection as well. Quarterbacks Tyler Huntley and Trace McSorley have had little time to throw without pressure, and there seems to be a free rusher coming in on every passing down.

Defenses are usually ahead of offenses early in the season, and defensive coordinator Don Martindale hasn’t had any mercy dialing up blitzes and pressure. The Ravens also have one of the better defenses in the league led by veteran ends Calais Campbell, Derek Wolfe and nose guard Brandon Williams.

The Ravens have been without starting right guard Kevin Zeitler for three days because of a foot injury, but even he was struggling with Campbell, the most dominant player so far in training camp. The line will improve if starting left tackle Ronnie Stanley returns completely healthy from major ankle surgery last season, but Stanley can’t play his position, left guard and right tackle.

And what if he isn’t fully healthy?

Finding a quality and proven tackle isn’t easy after training camps open. Perhaps the best backup tackle on the roster is the undersized Patrick Mekari (6-4, 308), who is better at both the guard and center positions.

“We’re doing that because we have some needs right now, so we have to give him some work there,” Ravens offensive line coach Joe D’Alessandris said of Mekari at tackle. “Hopefully, it’s going to help us down the road, if we need him in that position.”

The return of Jackson will help. He always makes the offensive line look better than it really is because of his ability to escape and improvise. Huntley has similar abilities to get out of trouble, but there is only one Jackson. One of the team’s two major focuses this season, besides improving the pass rush, was to upgrade the passing game, but it looks like Jackson will rush for more than 1,000 yards again this season.

That’s the reality right now. The receiving corps was upgraded and certainly better than a year ago with the free agent signing of Sammy Watkins, the drafting of rookies Bateman, Tylan Wallace and the development of young players such as Brown, James Proche II and Devin Duvernay.

But as much as trends come and go in the NFL, there is one constant: If you can’t win at the line of scrimmage, you’re not going to win many contests, especially big games.

Just ask the Kansas City Chiefs, whose offense was dismantled in the Super Bowl because Tampa Bay dominated the offensive line.

The Ravens are in a similar mess.

Comments / 0

The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
539K+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gus Edwards
Person
Alejandro Villanueva
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Campbell#The Kansas City Chiefs#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

Former Houston Oilers O-Lineman Passes Away: NFL Tracker

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans are all about "meat-and-potatoes'' moves ... and those are ongoing. ... Updated by the minute, our Texans Tracker will keep you up to date with everything happening at NRG Stadium. JULY 12: CARTER PASSES AWAY Former Houston Oilers offensive lineman David Carter passed away over...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The NFL's top 15 quarterbacks

Because every Monday in the fall I get to sit down and watch the best in the planet do what they do best: Play quarterback on the biggest stages of football. There is no better time to have a job like this, given how today’s NFL is a passing-dominated league and we have some of the best to ever play the position still executing each Sunday at a high level.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Maryland’s Governor Has A Message For Lamar Jackson

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan had a message for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson on Tuesday surrounding vaccinations against COVID-19. Per a report, Jackson isn’t vaccinated. The news came about when the Ravens placed the superstar quarterback on the COVID list. He won’t be able to return to Baltimore’s practice until this coming weekend.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Ravens: 4 veterans that are likely to be cut this summer

The Baltimore Ravens have one of the older rosters in the NFL. While they undoubtedly have their fair share of young stars, a number of aging veterans make up the backbone of their roster. Players like Calais Campbell, Kevin Zeitler, and Brandon Williams are all on the wrong side of...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Ravens Star Reportedly “Carted Off” Field After Injury

All across the National Football League training camps are in full swing with just under five weeks until the start of the 2021 season. The return of training camps is a welcomed sight for football fans who know the regular season is fast-approaching. Unfortunately for the players, injuries are common during this time.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson reveals why he hasn’t gotten COVID-19 vaccine

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has now spent two different stints on the COVID-19 list after also missing time last season due to a positive test. After 10 days sidelined, the Ravens star returned to training camp on Saturday and recently spoke on why he still hasn’t gotten vaccinated, per ESPN’s Jamison Hensley:
NFLPosted by
Virginian-Pilot

Former Ravens running back Lorenzo Taliaferro died of cocaine and fentanyl intoxication, medical examiner says

Lorenzo Taliaferro, a former Baltimore Ravens running back who starred for Bruton High, died of cocaine and fentanyl intoxication, according to the Virginia Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. His death was ruled an accident, Donna Price, the district administrator for the state medical examiner’s office in Norfolk, wrote in an email Monday. Taliaferro, 28, died in December of what was ...
NFL247Sports

The Highest-Paid NFL Players Ever, Ranked

Who's the top-earning NFL player of all time? Here's a hint: It's not Tom Brady, Peyton Manning or Aaron Rodgers. So, who is it?. We've assembled a countdown of the 50 biggest money-makers in NFL history, according to Spotrac data. Football and financial stats are current through the end of the 2020 season.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Packers WR Fires Back At Shannon Sharpe Over Lamar Jackson Criticism

You don’t see opposing NFL players go to bat for each very often these days. But Packers WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling couldn’t help but defend Ravens superstar Lamar Jackson because of Shannon Sharpe‘s criticism. A video of Jackson playing football on a concrete basketball court went viral last week. Sharpe is...
NFLchatsports.com

Everyone is raving about the Ravens’ new coaches

A few days have passed since training camp started for all 32 teams around the NFL. The biggest piece of news surrounding the Ravens has been the absence of quarterback Lamar Jackson. While keeping tabs on observations surrounding the team’s practices, a theme has started to occur: Baltimore’s new coaches are receiving a ton of praise.
NFLESPN

'Omaha! Omaha!' How Peyton Manning changed quarterbacking forever

INDIANAPOLIS -- The record-breaking play some 17 years ago was like something drawn up by kids in the dirt. But it further established Peyton Manning as the NFL's greatest quarterback at the line of scrimmage. Manning secretly told receiver Brandon Stokley he would give him the "smash symbol" -- a...
NFLPosted by
The Baltimore Sun

Mike Preston: QB Lamar Jackson’s poor decision-making again puts himself and the Ravens in a difficult spot | COMMENTARY

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson needs to hire a professional familiar with the inner workings of the NFL before his career starts moving downward or possibly implodes. Without question, he is the most explosive offensive player in the game, but he has no one around him to provide sound advice about his off-the-field behavior or even the multi-million dollar contract he is negotiating with the ...
NFLFOX Sports

Baltimore's Lamar Jackson causes uproar after WR, DB drill video goes viral

Videos of Lamar Jackson showing off his dual-threat talents have gone viral on social media – but not in the way you might think. In a video making its rounds on social media, the Baltimore Ravens quarterback is seen doing wide receiver and defensive back drills with kids on an asphalt basketball court.
NFLbrownsnation.com

Geoff Schwartz: The Browns’ Problem Is Their Quarterback

Football analyst and former NFL offensive lineman Geoff Schwartz believes quarterback Baker Mayfield hamstrings the Cleveland Browns’ ability to win a Super Bowl. Schwartz explained his thinking during Tuesday’s edition of the “Minus Three Podcast.”. “They’re not going to be good enough to win the Super Bowl with Baker Mayfield,”...
NFLPosted by
BrownsDigest

Predicting How The AFC North Finishes

The AFC North should be once again a decently strong division in 2021. Cleveland and Baltimore are looked at as contenders in the AFC and even the Cincinnati Bengals should be improved. There are legitimate questions about the Pittsburgh Steelers, but they could be solid with everything going right. With...

Comments / 0

Community Policy