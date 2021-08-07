Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

The Right Retirement Plan: Do I Choose a Traditional or Roth 401(k)?

By Andrew Kobylski
Posted by 
Kiplinger
Kiplinger
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hidZi_0bKeIquw00
Getty Images

My friend Abby recently finished her graduate degree and just started a new job as a business analyst. After reviewing her company’s employee benefits package, she called to ask two specific questions: What is the difference between a traditional and Roth 401(k) plan? And which one is best for her?

As 2021 graduates begin to enter the workforce, many others change jobs, and more and more companies add Roth options to their existing 401(k) plans, millions of Americans are faced with these kinds of decisions. Most people realize they need to contribute to a retirement plan; and for many, this account and their home will be their primary sources of savings and investment. So, understanding the ins and outs of employer benefit packages and retirement plan options is a critical piece to the financial puzzle.

The main difference between the two accounts is the impact on taxes paid for the rest of your life. Here is how each account will affect taxes during your working years and in retirement, followed by actions you may want to take:

Traditional vs. Roth: How a 401(k) Contribution Affects Taxes

  • With a traditional 401(k), income taxes are deferred on contributions and earnings until the money is withdrawn. Therefore, you get the tax benefit upfront, but you owe taxes on both the contributions and the gains later.
  • With a Roth 401(k), because the contributions are made after taxes, the tax benefit comes later: All of this money can be withdrawn tax-free in retirement.

For example, if Abby earns $100,000 this year and puts $19,500 in a traditional 401(k) plan, she will only pay income taxes for the 2021 tax year on income of $80,500. However, Abby will need to pay taxes on all money withdrawn for a traditional 401(k) account in retirement — that includes her contributions and all the gains they have made over the years. Whereas, if she decides to place the same amount in a Roth 401(k) plan, she will pay income taxes on the entire $100,000, in income, thus costing her the taxes upfront. That money will continue to grow tax-free over the years. Then, when she gets to retirement, all of the money can be withdrawn tax-free.

How do people decide which account to contribute to? The deciding factor is primarily based on when you expect to be in the higher tax bracket.

Here’s When a Traditional 401(k) Makes Sense

If you think you are in a higher tax bracket today than you will be in the future, then a traditional 401(k) is more advantageous. By using pretax contributions now while you’re in a high tax bracket, you effectively save on taxes in the long run by deferring them until you are in retirement at a lower bracket.

Let’s say you are an individual approaching retirement and plan on contributing $10,000 to either the traditional or Roth portion of your 401(k). You have $200,000 of taxable income, placing you in the 32% tax bracket; however, you expect you will never exceed the 24% tax bracket while in retirement. Since you would pay 8% more in taxes on the $10,000 contribution now compared to an equal distribution taken in retirement, it makes more sense to defer taxes today by making traditional 401(k) contributions.

Another scenario where a traditional 401(k) could be chosen is if a person plans to later convert some or all of the money in their traditional 401(k) to a Roth IRA. When the conversion occurs, taxes are paid on the amount converted at the individual’s ordinary tax rate.

For example, say a person in the highest tax bracket during the past decade of their career retired with $1 million in a traditional 401(k). In retirement, it may make sense to take advantage of taxable Roth conversions by rolling the traditional 401(k) funds into a Roth IRA at their newly lowered tax bracket. This not only takes advantage of their lower, post-retirement tax rate, but also increases the amount of assets they can withdraw tax-free during retirement. It can also act as a nice hedge against potential future tax law changes.

Don’t forget to consider state income taxes as well, as distributions from a traditional 401(k) are taxed at both the federal and state level. However, there are 12 states that offer certain exemptions for retirement income (i.e., distributions from IRAs, 401(k)s, etc.). If you happen to live in one of these qualifying states, make sure you take advantage of the exemptions they offer to avoid any excess taxation at the state level.

When a Roth 401(K) Plan Makes Sense

Contributing to a Roth 401(k) may make more sense for a younger person who expects to earn more in the future and pay more taxes. By making Roth contributions to your 401(k) while you are young and in a lower tax bracket, you can avoid increased taxes on distributions taken in the future when your tax rate may likely be higher than it is now.

In the case of Abby, since she is just starting her career, she is likely in the lowest tax bracket she will ever be in during her lifetime. Opposite from the retiree example above, it makes more sense for Abby to make Roth 401(k) contributions knowing that her tax rates will likely be higher in retirement than they are now. By taking the tax hit now, she avoids the higher future tax burden on traditional 401(k) withdrawals and builds a larger retirement bucket of tax-free assets.

Another Roth 401(k) benefit is that your money will last longer in retirement vs. the same dollar amount in a traditional 401(k). In retirement, the entire $1 million in a traditional account is taxed when it is withdrawn, versus having $1 million in a Roth 401(k) where that money is withdrawn tax-free. Not to mention, if you decide later to roll your Roth 401(k) to a Roth IRA, then you will not be forced to take IRS required minimum distributions.

So, Which One is Better?

Overall, the most important thing is making sure that you contribute to your 401(k) on a consistent basis, regardless of which account type you elect. Establishing a regular savings plan and allowing compound interest to take effect will have a much larger influence on your ending account value as opposed to focusing on trying to project your future tax bracket or what future tax laws may be.

Keep in mind that not all employers offer both traditional and Roth contribution alternatives in their 401(k) plan, but if they do, they may allow you to contribute to both options. For someone unsure of their future earnings or tax bracket, whose employer allows for simultaneous contributions to either option, it may be beneficial to split your contributions evenly to both accounts. This will allow you to diversify between pre- and after-tax accounts while reaping the benefits of both while providing greater flexibility for future tax planning opportunities.

This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.

About the Author

Wealth Planner, McGill Advisors, a division of Brightworth

Andrew Kobylski is a wealth planner with McGill Advisors, a division of Brightworth. He joined McGill Advisors after graduating Summa Cum Laude from Virginia Tech with a degree in Finance under the CFP® Certification Education Option. His primary responsibility is to help develop financial strategies and recommendations for a wide assortment of high-net-worth clients around the country.

Comments / 1

Kiplinger

Kiplinger

Washington, DC
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to Kiplinger's, your destination for trusted personal finance and investing advice for all stages of life.

 https://www.kiplinger.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Savings#Retirement Income#Tax Exemptions#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
IRS
Related
Income Taxaccountingtoday.com

What employee fringe benefits are taxable?

It’s a topic that has been in the news lately: Exactly what constitutes taxable fringe benefits for employees? Which are perfectly legal perks, and which are to be avoided?. First of all, what’s the definition of a fringe benefit? Sometimes referred to as an employee benefit or perk, it’s a form of payment, which includes property, services, cash, or cash equivalent, in addition to payment for the performance of services (salary). Under the Internal Revenue Code, all income is taxable unless an exclusion applies. Some examples of excludable fringe benefits are health insurance, certain travel expenses, and certain educational assistance.
Personal Financeeparisextra.com

Is Roth IRA better for young workers? || Darrin Gifford

If you’re in the early stages of your career, you’re probably not thinking much about retirement. Nonetheless, it’s never too soon to start preparing for it, as time may be your most valuable asset. If you’re in the early stages of your career, you’re probably not thinking much about retirement....
EconomyPosted by
Kiplinger

Fill Your Retirement Income Gaps – and Then Some

I have some friends who developed a wonderful estate plan for their kids that involves the purchase of a large survivorship life insurance policy. However, because of today’s lower interest rates, the projected premiums on their policy have increased significantly. That means some of the money they were putting into a 529 plan might have to be diverted to pay those rising premiums.
Personal FinanceKTEN.com

What Is a Good Retirement Income?

You know why you should save for retirement. Once you retire, you need funds to support your lifestyle and take care of the things you treasure. But with all the talk of how important saving for retirement is, no one breaks down what a nest egg should look like. Your needs are unique, and no two retirement incomes are exactly the same. Social Security will support you but only so far. That’s why you should work on saving enough funds to match your specific goals. Here’s how to take into consideration factors that determine your own good retirement income.
Personal FinancePosted by
Kiplinger

7 Financial Don’ts for Every Millennial

How time flies. The oldest millennials are turning 40 this year, a big milestone for many reasons – including financial planning. Despite working through the Great Recession and the COVID-19 pandemic, many millennials are making solid strides in their finances. Bank of America’s recent Millennial Report shows that 73% of millennials are actively saving and one in four has accumulated more than $100,000. On the flip side, the survey found that 27% are not saving at all. And more than three-quarters are weighed down by debt, with one in six millennials owing $50,000 or more, excluding home loans.
Personal Financewgnradio.com

This Week In Wealth 08/08/21: Do you have the best retirement plan?

WGN Radio’s Ilyce Glink and Tom Fortino from Alpha Wealth Group give you the latest financial business news and financial planning advice. This week they will discuss the business news that matters to you, retirement income, and more! One of the most basic retirement planning questions people have is … “How am I doing?” We want to know if we’re on track for a comfortable retirement, or if we might need to change something. To help, Fidelity came up with some so-called “benchmarks” for how much money we should have set aside, by certain ages. Tom and Ilyce break down the article and give advice as to how to approach your retirement plan.
Real EstatePosted by
LehighValleyLive.com

Can I avoid capital gains tax when I sell this home?

Q. I bought my New Jersey home for cash in 2016. My father, who is a resident of Florida, loaned me 60% of the money so the deed is in his name. I pay all the expenses but never took deductions. I recently moved and my father wants me to sell the house and pay him back. Is there any way to avoid capital gains tax? Can the deed be changed?
Personal Financemichiganchronicle.com

Understanding Sources Of Debt Before They Become Problems

The word is uncomfortable. It sometimes comes with the idea that you have done something wrong (you haven’t), or that you are irresponsible (you aren’t). Some financial planners are estimating that the average 50-year-old American is well over $100,000 in debt. Debt, on its own, is not a problem. Debt...

Comments / 1

Community Policy