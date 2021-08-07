Cancel
Baldwin County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Baldwin, Bibb, Bleckley, Crawford, Crisp, Dodge, Dooly by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-06 21:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Baldwin; Bibb; Bleckley; Crawford; Crisp; Dodge; Dooly; Emanuel; Glascock; Hancock; Houston; Jefferson; Johnson; Jones; Laurens; Macon; Montgomery; Peach; Pulaski; Telfair; Toombs; Treutlen; Twiggs; Warren; Washington; Wheeler; Wilcox; Wilkinson PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING ACROSS PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL GEORGIA Some patchy dense fog will restrict visibilities to one-quarter of a mile or less across parts of central Georgia, mainly south and east of a Macon to Warrenton line. The fog should lift after 10 AM. If driving this morning, slow down, use low-beam headlights and leave extra distance between you and the vehicle in front of you.

