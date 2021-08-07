Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 flexes SD888+ on Geekbench as first poster surfaces

gsmarena.com
 3 days ago

This guy has no idea what the Mi 10T Pro is capable off now... It is so much better than even ... Yes, when the mi 10t was released a lot of people was disappointed, that it was came out with an lcd instead of oled, but still with a flagship Soc. My friend bought it a day after it was released, there was some bugs but fixed after a week and it never looked back. I tried it half a day playing genshin, asphalt. The new updates was cleaner,smoother and provides great compliment with its refresh rate. Yes, a lot of people keep dissing miui without even used it before. I could say that its more fluid than one UI, when it 12.5 ver came out.( i think this was the reason why samsung as well did a revamp on theirs, haha.). Why i saw the lcd of the mi 10t, this was a revelation that ,not Lcd were created equal. It was crisp and color were vibrant. If they would put the same quality of the display to their mi pad 5, apple, samsung and lenovo ahould be worried.

www.gsmarena.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankee#Ui#Lcd#Apple#Lenovo#Mix3#Androids#Ios#Udc#Chinese#Eu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Xiaomi
Related
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Latest Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 leak tips RAM and storage options

A TENAA listing (via MySmartPrice) related to what’s believed to be the Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 reveals that the standard model will launch with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage on the inside. A pricier variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is seemingly in the works...
Cell PhonesPhandroid

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 is coming soon as it passes through TENAA

Back in March, Xiaomi began teasing that the successor to the Mi Mix 3 was in development. Since then, we haven’t heard too much on that front but now, the phone has passed through TENAA revealing a few key features. In the TENAA listing (via MySmartPrice), the 2106118C model number...
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Xiaomi confirms launch of Mi Mix 4, new tablets next week

Xiaomi has set a date for its next big live-streamed event, and—surprise, surprise!—it happens to fall on the day immediately before Samsung's much-anticipated annual Unpacked event on August 11. Is this a secret ploy to steal a bit of Samsung's spotlight and glory? Although the two companies are hardly competing...
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

Alleged Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 could come with UWB and mmWave 5G

Xiaomi is expected to release more premium smartphones in the second half of the year. One of them could be the long-rumored Mi MIX 4. We have been learning more about this handset for the past few weeks. According to the latest findings, it will feature a UWB chip. An...
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 variants spotted at TENAA

Xiaomi is expected to announce the Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 flagship phone in August. Recent reports have revealed that the M2016118C model number belongs to the upcoming MIX series phone. This model was recently certified by Chinese certification sites like TENAA and 3C. The updated TENAA listing now shows the two variants of the Mi MIX 4.
Technologytechnave.com

Huawei Sound X speaker and Smart TV V75 renders leaked

A few days ago, a freshly leaked teaser revealed that Huawei would soon launch a new Sound X speaker. The teaser didn't show much, but it did reveal that the device would have a transparent case. Now, sources have leaked the render for the speaker and a new TV. According...
Cell Phonesxda-developers

Xiaomi’s Mi MIX 4 could have a crazy flexible screen and under-display camera

Rumors suggest that Xiaomi is gearing up to launch another Mi MIX device this year. The company revived the lineup earlier this year with the launch of its first-ever foldable smartphone, the Mi MIX Fold, and now it’s reportedly gearing up to launch the Mi MIX 4. We’ve previously spotted evidence of an upcoming flagship-tier Xiaomi smartphone, codenamed “odin,” which will be based on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon sm8350 platform and offer UWB support. The company has now officially confirmed the name of the device and a launch date.
Cell PhonesANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 with under-display camera to launch soon, here’s when

Xiaomi’s Mi Mix line has proven to be a success the past year. A foldable phone, the Mi Mix Fold, has been added to the mix and now we’re anticipating for a new model. A few months ago, the Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 was confirmed to arrive with an Under Panel Camera. Looks like it’s happening soon as as a teaser for an August 10 event has surfaced. Not much information has been shared but Xiaomi describes the phone as still dedicated to aesthetics and the ideals of technology.
Cell Phonesnotebookcheck.net

The Mi Mix 4 and Mi Pad 5 may be revealed during an upcoming speech from Xiaomi's CEO

Xiaomi's CEO, Lei Jun, is reportedly planning to address the OEM's fans during an upcoming August 2021 speech. This announcement has led to rumors that the executive will unveil 2 of the company's most hotly-awaited new devices during this event: the Mi Pad 5 and Mi Mix 4 smartphone. It is also possible that new members of the CC series could follow shortly.
Cell PhonesPosted by
TechRadar

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 finally gets a launch date

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 has slowly made its way to one of the most anticipated smartphones of the year. While there were speculations around its launch date, the company has officially revealed that the Mi Mix 4 will be unveiled on August 10. Xiaomi is expected to launch multiple devices...
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

Xiaomi’s latest Mi Mix 4 teasers point to an UWB tech UD camera; Tempered glass leaks

Xiaomi officially confirmed earlier this week that it would launch the Mi Mix 4 flagship on August 10. Since the announcement, the company has been consistent in the release of several teasers promoting the device. One of the latest teaser posters from the Chinese tech giant suggests the device will utilize the UWB technology. The poster bears the title “new technology, new understanding” and contains a silhouette of what we believe to be the Mix 4 pointed toward a TV.

Comments / 0

Community Policy