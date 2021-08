Hopefully this is oneplus getting its house in order. With the 3 years of os upgrades it makes... First nord was better when software was working fine. Everything is related to software. If software is working fine even nord is fine. OG Nord with Pixel Experience rom works way better than stock ROM of One Plus 7T/8T(Camera is still subpar). So no point in getting such costly device. It just now upto One Plus to release great value for money devices with snapdragon chipsets under 450USD-550USD so that people can flash rom and enjoy the device to the fullest. Maybe they have use best hardware possible at that price and leave everything on software side to developers. Never leave this price bracket and you are fine with sales and you will remain in market. One Plus 9 Pro with 1000 USD won't make you great at all.