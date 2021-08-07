Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Deliverance Not Limited

By Charles Spurgeon
vcyamerica.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHe shall deliver thee in six troubles: yea, in seven there shall no evil touch thee. (Job 5:19) Eliphaz in this spoke the truth of God. We may have as many troubles as the workdays of the week, but the God who worked on those six days will work for us till our deliverance is complete. We shall rest with Him and in Him on our Sabbath. The rapid succession of trials is one of the sorest tests of faith. Before we have recovered from one blow it is followed by another and another till we are staggered. Still, the equally quick succession of deliverances is exceedingly cheering. New songs are rung out upon the anvil by the hammer of affliction, till we see in the spiritual world the antitype of “the Harmonious Blacksmith.” Our confidence is that when the Lord makes our trials six, six they will be and no more.

www.vcyamerica.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deliverance#Religion
Related
ReligionBelief.Net

The Final 11 Signs of the End of the World

Many things likely come to mind when you think about the end times. You probably envision fire coming from the heavens, chaos erupting globally and life as we know it coming to an end. While these are common associations, several signs will occur before the last days that we should pay attention to. We understand that these are signs of the end times because Jesus tells us so. Here are the final 11 signs of the end of the world.
Religioninspiringtips.com

9 Incredible Signs God is Speaking to You

We all want to avoid mistakes because no one wants to be haunted by failures and others’ disappointments. However, humans as we are, it is impossible never to commit a mistake. Even the most intelligent people on earth have their shares of mistakes too. For this reason, devoted Christians draw...
ReligionHanford Sentinel

Jehovah’s Witnesses make history a second time

For the second year in a row, Jehovah’s Witnesses have moved their signature annual convention to a streaming platform and will perform thousands of baptisms at private homes, lakes and ponds. The “Powerful by Faith!” convention is translated into over 500 languages in 240 countries worldwide. Baptisms are the highlight...
ReligionNorwalk Hour

A New You: God can change impossible situations

Are you facing a seemingly impossible situation? Is what you’re asking God for seem unlikely to come to pass? Is your faith being tested?. Perhaps, you feel completely trapped, hedged in and overwhelmed, with no solution in sight. Maybe you’re confronted with a challenge where there is no resolution. Or, your heart is heavy with doubt as you can’t figure out what to do next, for there appears to be nothing you can do about what you now face. On an emotional roller coaster, you could be wondering, “How can things change for the better?”
ReligionBelief.Net

5 Things Jesus Never Said

Jesus continues to be one of the misinterpreted and misquoted figures. While we want to get the words of Jesus right, we often fall short. Sometimes, this is because of our limited understanding of scripture. Other times, it’s because we accept the words of the world. Many of us don’t realize that we’ve bought into these misinterpretations. It’s imperative that we truly hear the words of Jesus to understand what God is saying to us and how He is leading us. Here are five things Jesus never said.
Religionebcky.com

Today’s Verse – John 17:24 (KJV)

Father, I want those you have given me to be with me where I am, and to see my glory, the glory you have given me because you loved me before the creation of the world. Wow, what an unbelievable collection of high powered phrases of truth and promise! We are a gift from the Father to Jesus. Jesus wants us to be with him in the glorious presence of God. Jesus wants us to see his glory and experience it. Jesus has been loved by the Father from before the Creation. Think about these things. Ask God to show you how powerfully they reveal our importance to him. Dream of the day you will share in God’s glory as one of his children! (cf. 1 John 3:1-3) Now, let’s go live based on the view God has of us.
ReligionDesiring God

How Do We Pray in the Spirit?

How do we pray in the Spirit? And can we accidentally pray out of the Spirit? It’s a good question from a listener to the podcast named Mary. “Pastor John,” she writes, “thank you for your LAB study through Ephesians. It has been wonderfully fruitful in my life. Keep up the great work. My question is: Can you teach me to ‘pray in the Spirit’? Paul and Jude call us to this. So what does that look like? Can you distinguish what it looks like to pray in the Spirit from what it would mean to pray out of the Spirit?”
Religionpraisedc.com

5 Bible Verses To Help You Let Go And Let God

Often times it’s not until we lose control that we realize who’s in control. Whether or not you’ve found yourself in this situation spiraling out of control, knowing when to “give it to God” is vital. What does giving it to God mean?. Most might think it means giving up...
Religiongodtube.com

A Prayer for the Lord to Give You His Words - Your Daily Prayer - July 22

As they approached Jerusalem and came to Bethphage and Bethany at the Mount of Olives, Jesus sent two of his disciples, saying to them, “Go to the village ahead of you, and just as you enter it, you will find a colt tied there, which no one has ever ridden. Untie it and bring it here. If anyone asks you, ‘Why are you doing this?’ say, ‘The Lord needs it and will send it back here shortly.’” – Mark 11:1-3.
Religionguideposts.org

The Power of Adding Just One Word to Your Prayers

A friend of mine is a retired schoolteacher. She once told me that one of her grade school students would come to school every day with glasses so dirty she wondered how he could see anything. So, one day, she asked for his glasses and cleaned them. When he put them back on, his eyes widened, and he exclaimed, “Wow!”
Religionmorrowcountysentinel.com

Preacher’s Point: If I should die before the rapture

This week’s column is an open letter to the world, especially my grandchildren and all those that should live beyond my demise. I was born again in my mid-teens. Almost immediately, I began to hear of an event called “the rapture.” I fell in love with Biblical prophecy. The first passage I memorized was John 14:1-6, where Jesus informs us He is preparing mansions for us and is coming back to take us there.
Religionjhkim.work

The Scriptures – The Rule of Faith for Christians

“Wanting to satisfy the crowd, Pilate released Barabbas to them. He had Jesus flogged, and handed him over to be crucified” (Mark 15:15). The context of the verse is the “trial” of Jesus before Pilate. Pilate knew Jesus was innocent. There was not a doubt in his mind. Pilate absolutely...
ReligionPhys.org

COVID-19 and its effect on religious beliefs

Published in the Journal of Religion and Health, a recent study surveyed Christian and irreligious people online at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. It suggests that those with strongly held convictions in their Christian faith, or who held no-religious belief, strengthened belief in their positions following the pandemic's onset.
ReligionWashington Times

America’s new religion: Fake Christianity

Earlier this month, the Western Journal reported that the “American Church Has Fallen: Shocking Poll Shows ‘Fake Christianity’ Has Supplanted the Biblical Worldview.”. Writing for the Journal, Rachel Bratton said this: “American Christianity has fallen. Thanks to cultural corrosion and a lack of biblical literacy, a new ‘fake Christianity’ is now being preached within the American church.”
Religiongofaithstrong.com

Finding God’s Peace When I’m Barely Hanging On!

When trouble bears down and I’m just barely hanging on—God’s voice is the one I long to hear above all else. To hear God’s voice, I must get alone with Him and clear my mind of the idea that my way is better than His. God’s wisdom and power exceeds that of anyone I know—but I don’t LIVE—like I know it! His is the only relationship that offers a place of consistent safety and peace during the course of all trials. I want to cling to Him because…
Religiongodtube.com

A Prayer to Remind Us God Works for Our Good

“And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose.”(Romans 8:28) This Scripture brings comfort, direction, and hope to Christians every day. Sadly, it’s also one of the most misquoted and misunderstood verses in the Bible.
Religionarcamax.com

What makes a Christian different from anyone else in the world?

Q: What makes a Christian different from anyone else in the world? – H.Q. A: One Christian might say he is different from his non-Christian friends because he belongs to a church. Another might reply that she is different because she knows she has been forgiven of her sins and is going to Heaven. Someone else might say Christians are different because of what they believe: that the Bible is the Word of God, Jesus was the divine Son of God who died for our sins. Still others might suggest that what makes Christians different is the way they live (although a cynic might respond that he doesn’t see anything different about the Christians he knows).

Comments / 0

Community Policy