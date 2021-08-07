Google's "custom" Tensor SoC might be just an unreleased Exynos

Update: Added display and camera information and updated colors to more accurately reflect current information. In a surprise appearance, Google just revealed much more about its Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones. On The Keyword, the company’s Senior Vice President of hardware, Rick Osterloh, discussed its custom silicon chip, “Whitechapel” and how it would debut on the new flag flip devices later this year. Officially named “Tensor SoC” this system on a chip is basically a miniaturized and portable version of the cloud supercomputer infrastructure (TPUs) found in Google’s data centers and will be responsible for handling all of the Ai and machine learning work on the phones. This will serve to take much of the stress off of the CPU and GPU, leaving them to operate more core functionality and ultimately, making these phones faster – or so that’s the goal.