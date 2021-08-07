Cancel
Google's "custom" Tensor SoC might be just an unreleased Exynos

gsmarena.com
 3 days ago

www.gsmarena.com

TechnologyPhone Arena

Samsung's latest S Pen touting 5G tablet lands in the US

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, which was unveiled in May, has finally come to the US. The slate is a stripped-down version of the Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ and comes in both 5G and Wi-Fi versions. The two variants are pretty similar: both feature a 12.4-inches LCD screen, an 8MP rear and 5MP front camera, Dolby Atmos stereo speakers, 10,090mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging, and S Pen support. They run Android 11.
Cell PhonesSamMobile

Samsung’s awesome AMD-powered Exynos chip might not power the Galaxy Tab S8

Samsung’s faced a lot of criticism in recent years for the poor quality of its flagship Exynos chips. Things came to a head last year with the Exynos 990, which was so problematic that Samsung actually went ahead and apologized (sort of). Samsung also addressed most complaints with the Exynos 2100 that powers the Galaxy S21 series, but it’s the company’s new AMD-powered Exynos chip that’s expected to be its true return to form.
Cell Phonestheiet.org

Google’s first custom smartphone chip to debut in Pixel 6

Google has unveiled its first custom system-on-chip (SoC) which will be used in its upcoming Pixel 6 smartphone. The new chips present another challenge to market dominators Qualcomm, whose chips power over 40 per cent of Android phones. Google said the processor, called Tensor, will help it to overcome issues...
Cell Phoneschromeunboxed.com

Google announces new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro details including Tensor – its very own SoC

Update: Added display and camera information and updated colors to more accurately reflect current information. In a surprise appearance, Google just revealed much more about its Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones. On The Keyword, the company’s Senior Vice President of hardware, Rick Osterloh, discussed its custom silicon chip, “Whitechapel” and how it would debut on the new flag flip devices later this year. Officially named “Tensor SoC” this system on a chip is basically a miniaturized and portable version of the cloud supercomputer infrastructure (TPUs) found in Google’s data centers and will be responsible for handling all of the Ai and machine learning work on the phones. This will serve to take much of the stress off of the CPU and GPU, leaving them to operate more core functionality and ultimately, making these phones faster – or so that’s the goal.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Google's Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G move one big step closer to extinction

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Even with LG out of the picture, Google was unable to keep up with OnePlus, Motorola, and Nokia's growth rate in addition to Apple and Samsung in the US smartphone market during the first six months of 2021, which obviously reflects very poorly on the search giant's rookie 5G-enabled efforts.
Cell PhonesPhandroid

Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are coming this Fall, powered by Google’s ‘Tensor’ chip

While we await the arrival of the Pixel 5a and Samsung’s next lineup of foldable phones, Google decided to just surprise everyone on this fine Monday. The company has confirmed that the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are coming this Fall, along with featuring the Google Tensor processor. This is the rumored Whitechapel chipset that we have heard about for a few months, and is Google’s first custom-designed processor.
Cell Phoneslaptopmag.com

Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro officially revealed with custom Tensor chip

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are the most eagerly anticipated devices from Google in years, and the company just grabbed the reins from leakers by announcing the devices early. In a blog post today, Google announced that the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, coming later this fall, will feature the company's first custom-built system on a chip (SoC) designed specifically for Pixel phones.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Pixel 6's Tensor won't be the exclusive chipset on Google phones

Upon Google's surprise Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro announcement, Qualcomm's stock briefly took a nosedive, so the world's storied mobile chipset maker was forced into explanation mode before business publications. Why? Well, after Apple did it with Intel by developing its own M1 chipset for Macs that found its...
Cell Phoneshowtogeek.com

What Is Google Tensor, and Why Is Google Making its Own Processor?

If you’ve shopped for a smartphone, you probably know the name “Qualcomm Snapdragon.” The vast majority of Android phones are powered by Qualcomm. But now Google has made its own processor and it’s called “Tensor.”. Google is joining the ranks of Apple—and Samsung, to a lesser extent—as a phone maker...
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

Qualcomm Isn't Threatened By The Newly Announced Pixel 6 Tensor SoC

Google recently announced that its Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will be powered by a “Tensor”-branded SoC but that’s not putting off top chipset manufacturer Qualcomm. That’s based on a Twitter tweet from Walter Bloomberg, who indicates that the company won’t just continue working in the market. But also that it will continue working closely with Google, in addition to other partners. Specifically, on current and future products based around its Snapdragon processors.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Samsung's Galaxy S21 FE 5G release may be closer than you think

If you've been faithfully following the mobile tech news these last few months, you were probably not caught off guard by the latest rumor on the Galaxy S21 FE release front. Originally expected to headline an August Unpacked event where Samsung is all but guaranteed to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3 5G, Galaxy Watch 4, Watch 4 Classic, and Buds 2 instead, the inexpensive sequel to 2020's hugely popular S20 FE 5G was reportedly delayed due to global chip shortages.

