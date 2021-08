There’s no new Mi Band yet but the Mi Band 6 that turned out to be the Mi Smart Band 6 was a bit underwhelming. Well, it depends on who you’re talking to but we believe Xiaomi could do better every time a new model is introduced. The next one could be the Mi Band X as per a source. This one will be more interesting as the design could include a 360-degree scrollable display. It may also come with no straps.