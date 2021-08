Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Do you have a summer wedding coming up or another major soirée on the calendar? Getting together with friends and family for these important events is always a blast, but as much as we look forward to them, the thought of figuring out what to wear is always stressful. Why can’t we all just have personal stylists that bring Us the perfect outfit like a fashionable fairy godmother?