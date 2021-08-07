Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Little bundles of joy?! Famous moms-to-be who had difficult pregnancies

By Bang Showbiz
Reporter
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article"I thought I wasn’t going to be able to and it was such an important thing to me," were the Mexican beauty's words to People, after falling pregnant at the age of 40. The 'Frida' actress revealed during an interview with Oprah Winfrey that she had some complications: "I gained a lot of weight. I had gestational diabetes. It was really difficult”. Her daughter Valentina was eventually born safe and healthy in 2008.

www.thereporteronline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oprah Winfrey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pregnancies#Gestational Diabetes#Mexican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
RelationshipsNew York Post

Teacher had two pregnancies, four children in lockdown

A Sheffield, UK, couple’s family grew in size during the coronavirus lockdown when, just five months after welcoming their second child, Mia, they found out they were expecting triplets. “It has been a bit of a whirlwind 12 months, we had a lockdown baby and then three more,” said mother...
CelebritiesBillboard

Chris Evans Is Just as Excited as Lizzo About 'Our Little Bundle of Joy' After Pregnancy Joke

Chris Evans just took a DNA test and he's 100% the father of Lizzo's fake baby. He followed it up with a side note: "(Just promise me no gender reveal parties lol)." A glammed-up and giddy Lizzo included the screenshots of their messages in the new clip, which seems to have been soundtracked by a snippet of her upcoming single "Rumors," that read, "Guess what besties?! We secured the child support bag!!!!"
CelebritiesInternational Business Times

Tori Spelling On Daughter Stella Overcoming 'Painful' Bullying Experience, First Modeling Gig

Tori Spelling is a proud mom to her 13-year-old daughter Stella. On Saturday, Spelling shared on Instagram a series of pictures from Stella's photoshoot with Petite 'n Pretty for the beauty brand's back-to-school campaign. In her caption, she explained how the modeling gig helped her daughter learn to love herself after suffering bullying, which began in the fifth grade in her Encino, California, school.
Family Relationshipsthedacare.org

Maternity Photo Shoot Helps Mom on Hospital Bed Rest Find Joy in Journey for Rainbow Baby

Many soon-to-parents typically have a birth plan. While the list can vary, many times it includes your name, doctor’s information, where you plan to give birth, with or without an epidural and who you’re planning to have there with you. For one mother, her journey to a family of five was full of unexpected milestones – weeks of bedrest, changes to delivery plans and a surprise maternity photo shoot at the hospital.
Women's HealthPosted by
TVShowsAce

Is Isabel Roloff Worried How Pregnancy Will Impact Her Eating Disorder?

Little People, Big World fans love that Isabel Roloff keeps it real on social media. Fans have seen her through her ups and downs of navigating married life after her wedding to Jacob Roloff. Now her followers will join Isabel on her journey to motherhood. Jacob and Isabel will become first-time parents later this year. How does her pregnancy affect her eating disorder? Keep reading for her candid response.
Women's Healthfemalefirst.co.uk

Alesha Dixon had 'mental warfare' during pregnancy

Alesha Dixon struggled with "mental warfare" during her second pregnancy and couldn't understand why she felt "sad" so much when she'd been thrilled to get pregnant again. Alesha Dixon struggled with "mental warfare" during her second pregnancy. The 42-year-old star - who has Azura, six, and Anaya, 22 months, with...
FitnessPosted by
Amomama

Pregnant Mom Shamed for Lifting 315lbs during 9th Month of Pregnancy

A pregnant Yanyah Milutinović was accused of killing her baby, child abuse, and being a narcissist by online haters for taking on an exercise regime that many deemed highly dangerous. At 9 months pregnant, Yanyah Milutinović, a fitness trainer, was heavily criticized by the online world. This was after she...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
People

Meghan McCain Shares Adorable Photo of Daughter Liberty, 10 Months: 'Best Thing in the World'

Meghan McCain is enjoying playtime with her baby girl!. The View co-host, 36, posted a sweet new photo of daughter Liberty Sage, 10 months, on Instagram Thursday, showing the child happily smiling in a swing wearing a white hat on her head. McCain, who shares her first baby with husband Ben Domenech, wrote alongside the snapshot, "My Liberty bell. Best thing in the world.🗽🔔♥️"
HomelessPosted by
Amomama

I Asked a Little Girl Where She Lives, and When She Pointed, I Couldn’t Help but Cry – Story of the Day

I met a little girl on my way to the restaurant and was devastated to learn where she had been living. I was devastated when my husband Josh left me. We had been together for ten years, and all this while, there was not a single moment when I had suspected that Josh wasn’t happy with me and would leave me. But one day, it happened. Josh packed all his belongings and left.
GreenwichTime

'Jeopardy!' Host Frontrunner: Pregnancy Discrimination Allegations Not 'Reality of Who I Am'

Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Richards, currently the frontrunner for the role of the show’s host, responded to allegations of pregnancy discrimination Monday related to a lawsuit from 10 years ago. Richards — who would be filling the shoes of Alex Trebek, who died in November 2020 — was named in a pair of lawsuits by Price Is Right models back in 2010 (per Variety).
Worcester, MAwhdh.com

Oh baby! Dad proposes to mom with a little help from newborn son

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A new mom at UMass Memorial Medical Center got the surprise of her life when the newborn’s dad proposed in the hospital room. Mom Chelsey described the creative way her now-fiance popped the question on the onesie their son Maverick was wearing. “It said, ‘Me and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy