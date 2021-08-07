Opera San Antonio presents Explore Opera in the Park

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Explore Opera in the Park! is designed as a fun, outdoor concert experience tailored for children on the grounds of the Landa Branch Library. Sponsored by the Opera Guild of San Antonio, the program will feature Opera San Antonio’s 2021 Apprentice Artists and the Children’s Chorus of San Antonio with surrounding activities sponsored by the Young Professionals Opera Guild.