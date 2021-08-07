Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Nathan Eovaldi, Red Sox melt down in 9-run fifth inning, fall to Blue Jays, 12-4; Boston drops to 1-7 in last 8 games

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt one point Friday night, the Red Sox had a 2-0 lead over the Blue Jays in their first game at Rogers Centre in nearly two years. Nathan Eovaldi, making his 22nd start of the season for the Sox, got off to a strong start in the opener of this four-game weekend series by retiring 12 of the first 15 batters he faced over four impressive, scoreless innings.

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alek Manoah
Person
Hansel Robles
Person
Alex Cora
Person
Nathan Eovaldi
Person
Randal Grichuk
Person
George Springer
Person
Alex Verdugo
Person
Ryan Borucki
Person
Bo Bichette
Person
Tanner Houck
Person
Hunter Renfroe
Person
Xander Bogaerts
Person
Nick Pivetta
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Red Sox#The Blue Jays#Tigers#American#Nesn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
MLBDetroit Free Press

Toronto Blue Jays at Boston Red Sox Game 2 odds, picks and prediction

The Toronto Blue Jays (49-47) and Boston Red Sox (62-39) come off a Tuesday rainout with a Wednesday doubleheader at Fenway Park. Game 2 is expected to begin around 7:10 p.m. ET. Let's analyze BetMGM Sportsbook's lines around the Blue Jays vs. Red Sox odds with MLB picks and predictions.
MLBaudacy.com

Red Sox-Blue Jays postponed, 7-inning doubleheader Wednesday

Get ready for a busy Wednesday at Fenway Park. At 8 p.m. Tuesday, it was announced the Red Sox-Blue Jays game has been postponed due to severe weather in the Fenway Park area. It has been rescheduled for Wednesday, July 28, as the first game of a split, 7-inning doubleheader beginning at 2:10 p.m. Tickets for Tuesday will be good for the afternoon game.
MLBPosted by
MassLive.com

Boston Red Sox lineup: Xander Bogaerts returns, Jarren Duran dropped to No. 9 spot in Game 2 of doubleheader vs. Blue Jays

BOSTON -- Xander Bogaerts and Jarren Duran are both back in the lineup for the Red Sox as they try to salvage a doubleheader split against the Blue Jays on Wednesday night. Neither player started Game 1, which the Jays won, 4-1. Bogaerts is playing for the first time since Sunday and Duran was dropped to the ninth spot in the lineup after making his last five starts in the No. 2 hole.
MLBchatsports.com

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays lineups: Seven-Up for Game 1

The Red Sox and Blue Jays kick off their four-game series a paid seven-inning games today, the first (2:10 p.m., NESN, MLBN out-of-market) pitting yesterday’s likely starters against each other in Garrett Richards and Robbie Ray. The lineups are also unchanged, meaning Xander Bogaerts will sit for the opener. If...
MLBchatsports.com

Red Sox 4, Blue Jays 1: See Jarren Run

The Red Sox needed a jolt on Wednesday night, coming off an afternoon tilt against the Blue Jays with some flat offense that failed to come through when they had chances to open the game up. In the second half of the doubleheader, they had some similar issues, and their lead always felt smaller than it should have been. Fortunately, they were able to still grab a win thanks to a trio of rookies. Jarren Duran had a huge swing that was ultimately ruled a triple but was effectively an inside-the-park homer. Tanner Houck was great for four innings.
MLBCentral Illinois Proud

Nathan Eovaldi, Red Sox will try to stay ahead of Rays

The Boston Red Sox will be looking to Nathan Eovaldi to stop their slide against his former team when they visit the Tampa Bay Rays for the middle game of a three-game weekend series on Saturday night. Eovaldi (9-5, 3.49 ERA), who spent the first half of the 2018 season...
MLBchatsports.com

Red Sox fall to Jays 4-1 in opener of doubleheader

BOSTON (AP) — Robbie Ray pitched six strong innings, Randal Grichuk homered and drove in three runs, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Boston Red Sox 4-1 Wednesday in the first game of a doubleheader. George Springer also homered as the Blue Jays topped the AL East leaders a...
MLBchatsports.com

Red Sox 1, Blue Jays 4: Comebacks are harder in seven innings

One of the themes of Alex Cora’s pressers this year has been the need for his lineup to make contact. Particularly in situations with runners on base, the manager has talked about how the lineup just needs to put the ball in play and let good things happen. They failed at that today. The offense had a few big chances, including three with a man on third and less than no outs, and they struck out in all three of those spots. They managed only one run off Robbie Ray, who to his credit stepped up with men on base, and with Garrett Richards living in the middle of the zone it was not enough.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Red Sox Notes: Nathan Eovaldi Not Immune To Starters’ Recent Struggles

The Red Sox have been hindered by their starting pitching lately, and Saturday’s 9-5 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays revealed not even their interim ace is immune. Nathan Eovaldi got the start in a must-win game for Boston, and he seemed like a safe option. He entered the night with a 3.49 ERA, the best among the six-man rotation with the exception of Tanner Houck, who had a 3.00 ERA in four starts before he was optioned this week to Triple-A Worcester.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Red Sox Wrap: Boston Avenges Early Loss With 4-1 Win Vs. Blue Jays

Boston dropped Game 1 of its doubleheader against the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday, but bounced back in Game 2 with an fun 4-1 win. The game was always under the Red Sox’s control, as they got out to an early lead and never looked back, but a fantastic start from Tanner Houck and an (almost) inside-the-park homer from Jarren Duran kept things exciting.
MLBPosted by
MassLive.com

Boston Red Sox blown out by Blue Jays, 13-1; Eduardo Rodriguez allows 6 runs in 3 ⅓ innings, Kevin Plawecki pitches

BOSTON -- The Red Sox have not had many nights to forget in 2021. Thursday was one of them. Boston was blown out, 13-1, by the Blue Jays, who torched starter Eduardo Rodriguez for six runs in 3 ⅓ innings and hung on to clinch a split of a four-game series between the clubs. The Sox closed their homestand with a 5-3 record and will enter their longest road trip of the season at 63-40.
MLBPosted by
MassLive.com

Garrett Richards hit hard as Boston Red Sox lose, 4-1, in Game 1 of doubleheader vs. Blue Jays

BOSTON -- Garrett Richards might not keep his turn in the Red Sox’ rotation for much longer. Richards allowed four runs -- including two homers -- on eight hits and was unable to record an out in the fifth inning Wednesday afternoon as the Sox dropped the first game of a doubleheader, 4-1, to the Blue Jays. Richards now owns a 6.39 ERA in five starts against Toronto this season and a 7.18 ERA in his last nine outings.
MLBPosted by
MassLive.com

Boston Red Sox could be on the verge of roster shakeup; Garrett Richards to bullpen, Bobby Dalbec to WooSox among possibilities

BOSTON -- After losing 10 of their last 13 games, the Red Sox might be ready to shake things up a bit. Throughout the first 4 ½ months of the season, the Sox have largely stuck with the same core of players while shuffling only complementary pieces on the outskirts of their roster. But with just 48 games left -- and their deficit in the AL East growing by the day -- it wouldn’t come as a surprise if some major roster shuffling takes place soon. In fact, many possibilities are being discussed, major-league sources said this week.

Comments / 0

Community Policy