Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Man City Put Decision on Striker's Future "On Hold" Due to Injury

By markgough96
Posted by 
CityXtra
CityXtra
 3 days ago

Delap made three first-team appearances last season, scoring on his debut in the Carabao Cup against Bournemouth.

For City's Under-23s side, the youngster earned the Premier League's 2 Player of the Season award for a stellar campaign with 24 goals to his name.

This summer, it has been widely expected that Delap will move on loan, with moves to RSC Anderlecht, Stoke City and AFC Bournemouth all reported.

However, Football Insider say that a loan move for Delap has been delayed following an injury, and that a season-long deal was close to been agreed.

Fortunately, the problem is believed to only be a "slight knock" rather than anything serious.

Once the full extent of the injury is known, it is likely that a deal will officially be confirmed, with Bournemouth and Stoke the two most likeliest destinations.

While the experience of regular competitive football should help develop Delap's skills, there will be some City fans who would also prefer to keep the teenager and see him provided more first-team opportunities.

With Sergio Aguero's departure, and no replacement signed as yet with Harry Kane still battling to leave Tottenham, Delap could have a breakthrough season at the Etihad Stadium were he to stay.

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments / 0

CityXtra

CityXtra

New York City, NY
97
Followers
1K+
Post
71K+
Views
ABOUT

CityXtra is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Kane
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stoke City#Man City#Afc Bournemouth#Under 23s#The Premier League#Rsc Anderlecht#Afc Bournemouth#Football Insider
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Cash-strapped Inter Milan REJECT Chelsea's huge offer of £88m and Marcos Alonso to re-sign Romelu Lukaku... leaving boss Thomas Tuchel struggling in his bid for a new striker with Borussia Dortmund also holding firm on star man Erling Haaland

Chelsea have made a renewed approach to sign Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan. The European champions offered around £88million plus Marcos Alonso but the proposal was rejected by Inter who insist Lukaku needs to stay. Chelsea have turned back to the Belgian international as Borussia Dortmund are refusing to sell...
Worldfourfourtwo.com

Leigh Griffiths misses Celtic’s clash with Midtjylland due to ‘slight injury’

Manager Ange Postecoglou confirmed Leigh Griffiths had missed Celtic’s crucial trip to Denmark with a “slight injury”. Striker Griffiths is out of Wednesday’s Champions League qualifier against Midtjylland, who drew 1-1 at Parkhead last week, but Albian Ajeti has recovered from the issue which forced him to miss Saturday’s 6-2 friendly defeat by West Ham.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Anderlecht chasing Man City striker Liam Delap

Anderlecht are chasing Manchester City striker Liam Delap. Walfoot says after the success of Lukas Nmecha's loan last year, Anderlecht coach Vincent Kompany will look for another City striker this season. Anderlecht will approach City for talks soon over a season-long loan for Delap. It's added that City would look...
Premier LeaguePosted by
CityXtra

Man City Duo In Line For Contract Extensions - Developments Cast Doubt On Aymeric Laporte’s Future

When Ruben Dias signed for Manchester City in September 2020, few could have predicted the immense impact that the Portuguese international would make upon his arrival. Ruben Dias almost instantly improved the team's fortunes after a poor start to the season, and Dias’ arrival proved to be the catalyst for Manchester City regaining the Premier League title.
fourfourtwo.com

Football rumours: Decision imminent on Jack Grealish’s future

A decision on Jack Grealish‘s playing future will reportedly be made next week. The Mail reports Manchester City will offer £75million for the England midfielder, but the paper adds Aston Villa are holding out for a British record £100m for their captain. The Mirror, meanwhile, says the 25-year-old is due back from holidays in coming days and will decide next week where he will play in the new season.
Premier LeagueYardbarker

“Whatever happens with his career is not up to me...” - Man City Striker's Father Provides Insight Into Player's Future

Stoke have been tagged as one of a long list of Championship clubs interested in securing the talents of the highly-rated Manchester City striker on loan this month. After an impressive showing in the Premier League 2 last season, where Delap racked up 24 goals in 20 games, Pep Guardiola and the Manchester City hierarchy appear ready to have Delap make the leap to first team football.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Man City hero Onuoha: Ake just needs an injury-free run

Manchester City hero Nedum Onuoha believes Nathan Ake is set for a big season ahead. Ake played 45-minutes in the 2-0 friendly win over Preston North End, after which he said he will be doing everything he can to ensure he is in top shape for the new season and Onuoha feels City will see the best of the 26-year-old if he can put together a run of games.
Premier LeaguePosted by
CityXtra

Man City Striker Set To Join Championship Side On A Season-Long Loan

Late into the 2020/21 campaign, Pep Guardiola announced in a pre-match press conference that Liam Delap would be training more regularly with the first team this season. The young striker recorded 24 goals and four assists in just 20 matches for Manchester City’s U23s last season, therefore it's unsurprising that he has caught the eye of several sides in the Championship, as well as the manager.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Man City striker Delap targets first team chance

Manchester City Liam Delap admits he wants first team football this season. Delap has hinted that more first team experience will be his primary aim for the coming campaign, whether at City or somewhere else. He told SportBible : "At the start of every season I set goals – it's...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Middlesbrough boss Warnock confirms plans for Man City striker Delap

Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock admits there's a transfer scramble for Manchester City striker Liam Delap. Reports have emerged claiming various Championship clubs are interested in signing Delap on loan for this season and, while that's not surprising, Middlesbrough boss Warnock offered an insight into just how sought after the youngster is right now.

Comments / 0

Community Policy