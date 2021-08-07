Dayton mall hosting free outdoor concert today

DAYTON — The Dayton Mall is set to throw a Beach Party themed concert starting this afternoon.

Gates open at 3:30 p.m. and music featuring The Fries starts at 5:00 p.m.

Food trucks attending include Tine Roof Mobile, Heart Attack on Wheels, Little Z Concessions, and Taco Street.

>>Greene County Fair ends today

“We are thrilled to welcome families to enjoy a fun afternoon out at Dayton Mall while raising money for such a great cause,” said Dave Duebber, General Manager at Dayton Mall.

According to a press release, the concert is a fundraiser with proceeds from beer and wine sales benefitting the non-profit organization Fisher-Nightingale House.

The Fisher-Nightingale Houses provide physical and emotional support to our servicemen and servicewomen.

©2021 Cox Media Group