Dayton, OH

Dayton mall hosting free outdoor concert today

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
DAYTON — The Dayton Mall is set to throw a Beach Party themed concert starting this afternoon.

Gates open at 3:30 p.m. and music featuring The Fries starts at 5:00 p.m.

Food trucks attending include Tine Roof Mobile, Heart Attack on Wheels, Little Z Concessions, and Taco Street.

>>Greene County Fair ends today

“We are thrilled to welcome families to enjoy a fun afternoon out at Dayton Mall while raising money for such a great cause,” said Dave Duebber, General Manager at Dayton Mall.

According to a press release, the concert is a fundraiser with proceeds from beer and wine sales benefitting the non-profit organization Fisher-Nightingale House.

The Fisher-Nightingale Houses provide physical and emotional support to our servicemen and servicewomen.

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/
