Manchester City vs Leicester City (Community Shield): How to Watch, Live Stream, Live Watchalong Details

With a surprisingly successful pre-season behind them, albeit without a chunk of first-team players, Manchester City will begin their silverware charge on Saturday evening.

They start by facing Brendan Rodgers’ men at Wembley Stadium, for the traditional curtain-raising Community Shield fixture.

Pep Guardiola will have a mixed group of first-team players and academy youngsters for this fixture, and will also be delighted to have Jack Grealish - his British transfer record-breaking addition, albeit on the bench.

Wembley is expected to be at full capacity for the first domestic fixture of the season, with Manchester City being allotted 26,602 seats for the game.

Here is how you can watch Manchester City’s Community Shield fixture on Saturday!

Kick-Off Time

United Kingdom

17:15 BST

United Arab Emirates

20:15 UAE

United States of America

Eastern time: 12:15 EST

Pacific time: 09:15 PST

The City Xtra YouTube Channel

What better way to watch a Manchester City match than by interacting with thousands of fellow Blues!

Like throughout the course of the coming season, Jordan and Lewis from the City Xtra YouTube channel will be doing their live watchalong.

How to Watch

Saturday’s match will be broadcast live on ITV in the UK, with their ITV Player streaming service also available for viewers.

BBC Radio 5 Live will also be providing radio commentary, starting at 5pm BST.

For viewers in the United States, the game will be streamed only on ESPN+.

The We're Not Really Here show will also provide all the build-up, half-time and post-match analysis on the game.

Follow us on Twitter for live match coverage: @City_Xtra

Comments / 0

