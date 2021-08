Global Voices is pleased to announce the addition of two outstanding new members to our board of directors. Nani Jansen Reventlow is an accomplished international lawyer and expert in human rights litigation responsible for standard-setting freedom of expression cases across several national and international jurisdictions. She is the founding Director of the Digital Freedom Fund, which supports partners in Europe to advance digital rights through strategic litigation. Nani is also a Lecturer in Law at Columbia Law School and Adjunct Professor at Oxford University’s Blavatnik School of Government.