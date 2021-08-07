Little bundles of joy?! Famous moms-to-be who had difficult pregnancies

Bob Geldof's daughter, Peaches, died in 2014 at her home in Kent, England, at the age of 25. The official cause of death was ruled as a heroin overdose. At the time of the tragic events, Bob said in a statement: “We are beyond pain. She was the funniest, cleverest and wittiest of all of us. We loved her and will cherish her forever.” Peaches left behind her husband Thomas and her sons Astala and Phaedra.