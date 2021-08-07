Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Little bundles of joy?! Famous moms-to-be who had difficult pregnancies

By Bang Showbiz
Parsons Sun
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article"I thought I wasn’t going to be able to and it was such an important thing to me," were the Mexican beauty's words to People, after falling pregnant at the age of 40. The 'Frida' actress revealed during an interview with Oprah Winfrey that she had some complications: "I gained a lot of weight. I had gestational diabetes. It was really difficult”. Her daughter Valentina was eventually born safe and healthy in 2008.

www.parsonssun.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pregnancies#Gestational Diabetes#Celebrities#Mexican
Related
Family Relationshipswkml.com

Mom Gives Birth, Husband Is Stunned

What a love story for Aaron and Rachel. The two met as missionaries, fell in love and then married. Aaron then discovered Rachel was pregnant with twins. So what was the issue?. Travel On TV reported on the unusual circumstances surrounding the birth of Aaron and Rachel Halbert’s babies. “During...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Tyla

Woman Gives Birth To Four Babies In Less Than A Year

Jessica Pritchard, 31, gave birth to four babies in less than a year after getting pregnant twice during lockdown. The primary school teacher gave birth to her second daughter Mia in May 2020 and then welcomed triplets in April - just 11 months later. Jessica, who also has an eight-year-old...
RelationshipsNew York Post

Teacher had two pregnancies, four children in lockdown

A Sheffield, UK, couple’s family grew in size during the coronavirus lockdown when, just five months after welcoming their second child, Mia, they found out they were expecting triplets. “It has been a bit of a whirlwind 12 months, we had a lockdown baby and then three more,” said mother...
CelebritiesBillboard

Chris Evans Is Just as Excited as Lizzo About 'Our Little Bundle of Joy' After Pregnancy Joke

Chris Evans just took a DNA test and he's 100% the father of Lizzo's fake baby. He followed it up with a side note: "(Just promise me no gender reveal parties lol)." A glammed-up and giddy Lizzo included the screenshots of their messages in the new clip, which seems to have been soundtracked by a snippet of her upcoming single "Rumors," that read, "Guess what besties?! We secured the child support bag!!!!"
Family Relationshipsthedacare.org

Maternity Photo Shoot Helps Mom on Hospital Bed Rest Find Joy in Journey for Rainbow Baby

Many soon-to-parents typically have a birth plan. While the list can vary, many times it includes your name, doctor’s information, where you plan to give birth, with or without an epidural and who you’re planning to have there with you. For one mother, her journey to a family of five was full of unexpected milestones – weeks of bedrest, changes to delivery plans and a surprise maternity photo shoot at the hospital.
Posted by
On Air with Ryan Seacrest

Pregnant Sisanie Shares She Had a Scary Pregnancy Scare

Scary! Sisanie shared on-air with Ryan Seacrest she had a pregnancy scare over the weekend after she fell in her living room. "I tripped," Sisanie explained. "I landed on my hands and knees … so then I was like 'I think I’m fine' … but then I started feeling crampy," Sisanie recalled, adding they went to the hospital to be safe.
Women's Healthfemalefirst.co.uk

Alesha Dixon had 'mental warfare' during pregnancy

Alesha Dixon struggled with "mental warfare" during her second pregnancy and couldn't understand why she felt "sad" so much when she'd been thrilled to get pregnant again. Alesha Dixon struggled with "mental warfare" during her second pregnancy. The 42-year-old star - who has Azura, six, and Anaya, 22 months, with...
FitnessPosted by
Amomama

Pregnant Mom Shamed for Lifting 315lbs during 9th Month of Pregnancy

A pregnant Yanyah Milutinović was accused of killing her baby, child abuse, and being a narcissist by online haters for taking on an exercise regime that many deemed highly dangerous. At 9 months pregnant, Yanyah Milutinović, a fitness trainer, was heavily criticized by the online world. This was after she...
Parsons Sun

She lost THREE kids: Celebrities who buried a child too young

Bob Geldof's daughter, Peaches, died in 2014 at her home in Kent, England, at the age of 25. The official cause of death was ruled as a heroin overdose. At the time of the tragic events, Bob said in a statement: “We are beyond pain. She was the funniest, cleverest and wittiest of all of us. We loved her and will cherish her forever.” Peaches left behind her husband Thomas and her sons Astala and Phaedra.
Worcester, MAwhdh.com

Oh baby! Dad proposes to mom with a little help from newborn son

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A new mom at UMass Memorial Medical Center got the surprise of her life when the newborn’s dad proposed in the hospital room. Mom Chelsey described the creative way her now-fiance popped the question on the onesie their son Maverick was wearing. “It said, ‘Me and...
GreenwichTime

'Jeopardy!' Host Frontrunner: Pregnancy Discrimination Allegations Not 'Reality of Who I Am'

Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Richards, currently the frontrunner for the role of the show’s host, responded to allegations of pregnancy discrimination Monday related to a lawsuit from 10 years ago. Richards — who would be filling the shoes of Alex Trebek, who died in November 2020 — was named in a pair of lawsuits by Price Is Right models back in 2010 (per Variety).
Women's HealthTODAY.com

'We did this': Mom meets the woman who donated uterus, allowing her to get pregnant

Chelsea Jovanovich and Cheryl Urban were perfect strangers — but after an experimental surgery and the birth of a baby boy, they share an unbreakable bond. Jovanovich was 15 years old when she was told that she would never be able to get pregnant because she was born with a rare condition called MRKH that meant her uterus never fully developed. She and her husband, Jake, looked at surrogates, but were unsuccessful. The two were close to giving up until Jovanovich decided to apply for a uterine transplant program at Penn Medicine in Philadelphia.

Comments / 0

Community Policy