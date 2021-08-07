Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Bangladesh celebrations drown out Australia's invisible woes

By Melinda Farrell
Sporting News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt sounded a bit like a tree falling in the forest but, without any witness about, did it really happen?. It might have been the roar of delight leaving Nathan Ellis’ mouth as he took his hat-trick, it may have been the frustrated groans of Australia’s batters as they struggled to score, or it could have been the widespread celebration of Bangladesh cricket fans celebrating their first series win in any format over Australia.

www.sportingnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cricket Australia#International Cricket#Test Cricket#Cricket World Cup#Australian#T20 Internationals
Related
AustraliaPosted by
CNN

Baby dies in Australia after magpie swooping attack

Sydney, Australia (CNN) — An Australian family is mourning the loss of a five-month-old girl who died after her mother tried to protect her from a swooping magpie. Baby Mia was in her mother's arms when a magpie swooped at them in Brisbane's Glindemann Park on Sunday, causing her mother to trip and fall. Mia was rushed to hospital but later died from injuries sustained in the fall, according to the Queensland Ambulance Service.
Posted by
The Associated Press

Bangladesh keen to impress against weakened Australia side

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Bangladesh is keen to make its first bilateral Twenty20 series against Australia a memorable one. The series of five matches in seven days begins on Tuesday in Dhaka, and Bangladesh is high on confidence after sweeping Zimbabwe in their test, one-day international and T20 series last month.
WorldBBC

Bangladesh beat Australia for first time in Twenty20 cricket

Bangladesh 131-7 (20 overs): Shakib 36 (33); Naim 30 (29); Hazlewood 3-24 Australia 108 all out (20 overs): M Marsh 45 (45); Ahmed 4-19 Bangladesh picked up their first ever Twenty20 win over Australia in the first game of their five-match series. After being put into bat in Mirpur, Bangladesh...
dallassun.com

Wade demands bravery after Australia's first T20 loss to Bangladesh

Captain Matthew Wade has said Australia need to be brave as they look to bounce back after their first-ever Twenty20 defeat to Bangladesh. Spinner Nasum Ahmed was the star for the hosts in their 23-run win as Australia failed to chase a relatively small T20 target in the first of five matches in the series in Dhaka on Tuesday.
WorldThe Guardian

Australia humbled as Bangladesh defend modest target in first T20

Australia again struggled against spin as they suffered their first T20 cricket loss to Bangladesh, crashing to a 23-run loss after chasing a modest target in the opening game of a five-match series in Dhaka. It is the first bilateral T20 series between the two nations, with Australia having won...
The Guardian

Australia slump to fifth straight T20 series defeat with third loss to Bangladesh

Australia crashed to a fifth straight T20I series loss despite a hat-trick on debut from paceman Nathan Ellis and a Mitchell Marsh half-century, as Bangladesh celebrated a special landmark in Dhaka. Chasing Bangladesh’s 127-9, Australia finished at 117-4 on Friday, giving the hosts a 10-run win and an unassailable 3-0...
BBC

Nathan Ellis: Australia bowler takes hat-trick on debut against Bangladesh

Bangladesh 127-9 (20 overs): Mahmudullah 52 (53); Ellis 3-34 Australia 117-4 (20 overs): M Marsh 51 (47), Wade 35 (41) Debutant Nathan Ellis took a hat-trick but Australia were beaten by 10 runs by Bangladesh in the third Twenty20. Ellis, a death bowling specialist for the Hobart Hurricanes, was originally...
newsbrig.com

Matthew Wade to skipper Australia in five-T20I series against Bangladesh

Australia have confirmed that, in the absence of incumbent Aaron Finch, wicket-keeper Matthew Wade will lead the side in the five-match series against Bangladesh that will commence on August 3. Wade has, to date, led Australia once, a T20I against India which they lost by six wickets. Following captaining the...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

New Zealand names 3 spinners in T20 World Cup squad

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand has named three front-line spinners in its 15-man squad for the T20 Cricket World Cup in October and November. Leg spinners Todd Astle and Ish Sodhi and left-armer Mitchell Santer will take the main spin bowling spots in the squad with support from part-timers Glenn Phillips and Mark Chapman.
RugbySporting News

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern rules out NRL grand final in New Zealand

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has all but scuppered the proposal for the NRL grand final to be held across the ditch this year. Over the weekend, NRL CEO Andrew Abdo told the Sydney Morning Herald New Zealand was in the mix to host the season decider if crowds can't get to the game in Australia.

Comments / 0

Community Policy