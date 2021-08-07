Bangladesh celebrations drown out Australia's invisible woes
It sounded a bit like a tree falling in the forest but, without any witness about, did it really happen?. It might have been the roar of delight leaving Nathan Ellis’ mouth as he took his hat-trick, it may have been the frustrated groans of Australia’s batters as they struggled to score, or it could have been the widespread celebration of Bangladesh cricket fans celebrating their first series win in any format over Australia.www.sportingnews.com
