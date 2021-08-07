Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Galal Yafai completes journey from car factory worker to Olympic boxing gold

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=435OO7_0bKeDuGn00
Galal Yafai won Great Britain’s first boxing gold of the Tokyo Olympics (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Galal Yafai was still working full-time at the Land Rover factory in Solihull when his older brother Kal controversially missed out on a place in the boxing squad for London 2012.

Nine years later the 28-year-old ended any lingering sense of Olympic injustice by dropping and defeating Carlo Paalam of the Philippines to claim the flyweight gold medal at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo.

While Kal went on to claim a professional world crown and another brother, Gamal, won a European title, Galal admitted he always struggled to believe those who persistently told him he was capable of achieving a similar level of boxing success.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XVFHG_0bKeDuGn00
Galal Yafai celebrated claiming Olympic gold (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

But his split decision win over Paalam – one of the five judges scored in favour of the Filipino, but from the moment Yafai crumbled his opponent with a straight left in the opening round the result scarcely seemed in doubt – capped a series of stellar performances that have assured him, at least temporarily, of the family bragging rights.

“I’d have laughed at them,” said Yafai when asked how he would have responded had he been told of the odyssey to come when he was working long hours at the car factory.

“All the coaches would tell me: ‘Galal, you’re going to be an Olympic champion’, and I’d say: ‘No chance.’ I thought they were saying it to be nice to me, because they were my coaches. It sounds crazy to say I’m Olympic champion now.

“Whenever I do anything good it impacts on my brothers. So if I’m Olympic champion it’s great for them. And when Kal and Gamal do well, it looks great on me as well. We’re a close-knit family and we will celebrate together.”

Yafai had made his Olympic debut in Rio when he lost to Cuba’s eventual bronze medallist Joahnys Argilagos in his second fight.

A subsequent European silver medal in Kharkiv in 2017 gave the first glimpse of Yafai’s true potential, and he was one of two British boxers, alongside Peter McGrail, who booked his place in Tokyo prior to the suspension of the qualifying process in March 2020.

Yafai, who spent much of the one-year delay confined to his Birmingham flat, came into his own in Tokyo, negotiating a tough route to the gold medal match, starting with a convincing stoppage win over Koryun Soghomonyan of Armenia in his preliminary bout.

A tight win over the crude Zambian Patrick Chinyemba provided a timely opportunity to refocus, and Yafai reaped the benefit in his following bout when he beat Cuba’s former world champion Yosbany Veitia.

A medal duly guaranteed, Yafai went one better with a thrilling performance in his semi-final against Kazakhstan’s Saken Bibossinov.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gqAVl_0bKeDuGn00
Galal Yafai, right, beat Kazakhstan’s Saken Bibossinov in the semi-final (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

In Paalam, however, he faced an opponent with arguably an even more impressive path than his own, including a split decision win over Ireland’s Brendan Irvine, plus a split decision victory over reigning Olympic champion Shakhobidin Zoirov in a quarter-final bout that was abridged due to injuries.

Paalam’s is an extraordinary story in itself, a former scavenger on the rubbish tips of the Filipino capital Manila, who was persuaded to enter his first boxing bout at the age of seven and used the money to buy rice for his family.

Yafai won a high-octane first round largely due to a hard straight left that he landed midway through the round that dumped Paalam temporarily to the canvas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hDicH_0bKeDuGn00
Galal Yafai dumped Carlo Paalam to the canvas in the opening round (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

The Filipino rallied but Yafai’s greater precision also shaded the second round, despite catching a few of Paalam’s crude right hooks, and although his opponent won the last round by shutout, it was not enough to wrest the gold away from Yafai.

Yafai will now be expected to follow his brothers into the professional ranks, and with a gold medal around his neck his marketable potential has certainly increased.

But he said he will take time to consider his future, and instead turned his attention to more pressing concerns.

“Obviously everyone wants to turn pro and I’ve been an amateur for a long time,” said Yafai. “I’ve been to two Olympics but I’m going to have a rest with family and friends, and soak it all in.

“I don’t want to think about boxing any more. I want to rest and I just want to eat some food. Maybe a nice Five Guys – a few chips, burgers, nothing healthy.”

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

33K+
Followers
84K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saken Bibossinov
Person
Galal Yafai
Person
Brendan Irvine
Person
Peter Mcgrail
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Professional Boxing#Combat#Land Rover#European#British#Zambian#Filipino
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Country
Cuba
Country
Philippines
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Los Angeles, CANBC Los Angeles

Team USA Wins Most Gold Medals After Epic Final Day at Tokyo Olympics

Team USA secured the most total medals won in Tokyo, with 113 overall -- 25 more than second-place China after 15 days of competition. On the last day of the competition, Team USA took the lead in total number of gold medals, too, by winning the 39th overall gold thanks to the women's volleyball team. Li Quan of China had a chance to ie the U.S. in a gold-medal boxing match, but lost to Laurent Price of Great Britain and settled for silver. The Closing Ceremony begins Sunday.
Posted by
360 Magazine

Sha’Carri Richardson Faces Olympics Suspension

American sprinter, Sha’Carri Richardson, has been suspended from the Olympics for one month. Sha’Carri Richardson has recently been drug tested and found positive for marijuana usage. As such, she faces a one month suspension from the Olympics- threatening the sensational sprinter’s involvement in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. Her suspension is set to begin June 28th, 2021.
Entertainmentmprnews.org

Photos: From Olympic goals to Olympic gold — Sunisa Lee's journey

The world celebrates her today as an Olympic champion. But Sunisa Lee was just a St. Paul kid with a dream in 2017 when MPR News began writing about her Olympic hopes. Over the years, MPR News photographers captured her development and the arc of her journey to Tokyo. Here’s a look through their lenses of the young Suni, along with international photos from her gold medal win and other competitions.
Combat SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

GB have secured their best Olympic boxing medal haul for 101 YEARS, as Galal Yafai overpowered Yosvany Veitia to book a place in the flyweight semi-finals

Team GB have guaranteed their best boxing medal haul for 101 years, as Galal Yafai defeated Yosvany Veitia 4-1 to reach the flyweight semi-finals. Yafai, featuring in his second Olympic Games, is hoping to add to the Commonwealth gold he won in 2018 in the same division, and he's gone one step closer after a hard-fought points victory.
Combat SportsBoxing Scene

Galal Yafai, Carlo Paalam Advance To Men's Flyweight Gold Medal Round In Tokyo

Galal Yafai dug deep to end a 55-year drought for Great Britain. In one of the best fights of Tokyo Olympics competition, Yafai outlasted Kazakhstan's Saken Bibossinov to advance to the men's flyweight final. Yafai forced a standing eight count in the opening round and powered his way to victory in an entertaining slugfest Thursday afternoon at Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo.
Combat Sportsboxingnewsonline.net

Galal Yafai: ‘This means everything at the moment now’

The future can wait as Galal Yafai absorbs his Olympic gold medal triumph, writes John Dennen. CARLO PAALAM wanted to beat Galal Yafai at his own game. In the 52kgs Olympic final on Saturday (August 7) he had wanted to meet Yafai head on and force the Briton on to the backfoot. But Yafai was faster, more aggressive and even put the Filipino down in the first round. “If not for the knockdown, I could have made a fight of it, but credit to my opponent. I had a game plan to pressure him, to cut the ring off and to trap him. But I got hit by a solid shot and I tried to recover. I got up and tried to make a fight of it but he had my number,” Paalam reflected. “My opponent was very good and I had this Olympic dream. I tried to impose my spirit on him, but he won.”
Combat SportsPosted by
The Independent

Galal Yafai: British boxer wins flyweight gold at Tokyo Olympics

Galal Yafai claimed flyweight boxing gold for Great Britain after a split decision win over Carlo Paalam of the Philippines.The 28-year-old floored his opponent in the opening round with a straight left and edged a high-octane contest to secure the verdict.It concluded a stunning run of form for the Birmingham boxer, who was competing in his second Olympics having lost his second bout at Rio 2016.All five of the judges gave Paalam the last round of the contest but Yafai had built up enough of a lead to secure the win on four of the five judges’ cards.more to follow... Read More How much do Olympic athletes win for gold, silver and bronze medals?Why is Russia banned from the Olympics and what is ROC?Why did Tom Daley have ice packs strapped to his arms?
Combat SportsESPN

Meet Galal Yafai, the man standing between Carlo Paalam and Olympic gold

Flyweight boxer Carlo Paalam guns for the Philippines' second gold medal in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. Philippine time (TV5 and One Sports). This is already the Philippines' best Olympic campaign with its first-ever gold courtesy of weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz, plus a silver and bronze from boxers Nesthy Petecio and Eumir Marcial. Paalam is guaranteed to add to the medal haul, preferably for him a gold.

Comments / 0

Community Policy