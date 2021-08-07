Senators Stec, Kennedy renew calls for Cuomo’s resignation
PLATTSBURGH — State Sens. Dan Stec and Tim Kennedy renewed their calls for Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign Friday, saying he’s lost all credibility to govern. Kennedy (D-Buffalo), who first called for Cuomo’s resignation in March after a number of women came forward with allegations against the governor, said Friday during a visit to Plattsburgh that he’s reiterating his call for his resignation or for impeachment proceedings to start.www.pressrepublican.com
Comments / 0