Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Here Are 4 Fabulous Beach Reads — Whether You're On A Beach Or Not

Posted by 
Alabama Public Radio
Alabama Public Radio
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

No matter if you aren't on a beach at this very moment — late summer is the time for losing yourself in novels. Meg Cabot, author of The Princess Diaries series, has some recommendations for books that can be devoured anywhere — some old, some new. (These recommendations have been...

www.apr.org

Comments / 0

Alabama Public Radio

Alabama Public Radio

Tuscaloosa, AL
3K+
Followers
15K+
Post
602K+
Views
ABOUT

We are Alabama Public Radio

 http://apr.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John D. Macdonald
Person
Laura Lippman
Person
Meg Cabot
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poverty#Downton Abbey#The Travis Mcgee Series#P I#Nigerian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
MoviesWinchester News Gazette

Mystery on the Beach

M. Night Shyamalan returns to theaters with his new film “Old.” As the movie begins, we are introduced to a married couple, played by Gael Garcia Bernal and Vicky Krieps, and their children Trent and Maddox. The couple are planning to divorce due to the stress brought on to their relationship from the wife’s recently diagnosed medical condition.
Hair Carenaturallycurly.com

Beach routine

I was wondering how everybody's hair routine changes when going to the beach. I'll be spending 5 days by the sea in August and it's the first time I go to the beach since I started the Curly Girl method. I'm a 3a/b with very thick and dense hair. Humidity is not really my friend... My routine is low-poo, I wash every two or three days alternating co-wash (Curlsmith), mild baby shampoo and Cantu shampoo. I style mostly with Curlsmith products (moisture line), but I often try other products. I haven't really found the perfect product for my hair. Do you guys do anything differently at the beach? Do you wash more often or change products?
Books & LiteratureKeene Sentinel

August releases aren't necessarily beach reading

Summertime, and the reading ... well, it may not be easy, but it’s definitely superb. This month’s list includes a great comic’s take on grief, a story of environmental and family destruction, and a noir thriller set in 1970s Mexico City. Not one of these choices quite screams “beach read,” but if you’ve already plowed through a few juicy potboilers, you may be ready for one of these:
Books & Literaturetownandcountrymag.com

Books to Read If You're Obsessed with Nancy Mitford's The Pursuit of Love

Whether you are longing to know more about the fantastical world of Nancy Mitford, the author of the classic novel The Pursuit of Love, after binging Amazon’s new limited series or you're searching for tales similar to the whimsical adaptation, there's a book out there that will satisfy your hunger for British upper-class hijinks long after the third episode fades to black. Here are some of our favorites, from a memoir by Mitford’s younger sister Jessica to fiction set within the throes of wartime among Britain’s elite.
Lifestylecapenews.net

Reminiscing At The Beach

When you live in the same place as long as I have, some of the places you go begin to meld in your memory with the present. There’s a beach I went to back in the early ‘60s when I was just a little girl. There’s a photo of my mother, sister, best neighborhood friend, and me standing next to a car that was vintage even in its own day. Behind us is this tiny stretch of beach and a small flotilla of moored Beetle Cats bobbing in the water behind us. The once-small town yacht club’s humble dock and patio are to one side and a playground with equipment now deemed too dangerous to even exist is on the other side. It is a moment in time captured on a flimsy piece of paper in black and white and yet it takes me back as easily as a dream.
Michigan Statehourdetroit.com

9 Beach Reads with Michigan Connections

Whether you’re looking to get wrapped up in an adorably cheesy rom-com, a thriller, or a story about family life, these books with Michigan connections are great beach reads. The Wicked Sister by Karen Dionne. The story of a sister who locked herself away in a psychiatric hospital following the...
TV & VideosPopculture

Markie Post: Cause of Death Revealed by Manager

Markie Post died of cancer, her manager, Ellen Lubin Santisky, told Deadline on Sunday. Post, born Marjorie Armstrong Post, was 70. She was best known for her role as public defender Christine Sullivan on NBC's Night Court and appeared in dozens of movies and television shows during her four-decade career.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVLine

American Pickers' Frank Fritz Fires Back at Ex-Cohost Mike Wolfe: 'I'm Not Going to Sit Here and Lie to People'

Ex-American Pickers star Frank Fritz is speaking his peace regarding his recent firing from the reality series and subsequent feud with former cohost Mike Wolfe. Last month, it was confirmed that Fritz wouldn’t be returning to the History Channel series. In a statement released in July, executive producer and head antique “picker” Wolfe said: “I have known Frank for as long as I can remember, he’s been like a brother to me. The journey that Frank, Dani (Danielle), and I started back in 2009, like all of life, has come with its highs and lows, blessings and challenges, but it...
Public HealthPopculture

'Hollywood Squares' Host Peter Marshall's Son Dies From COVID-19

Peter Marshall, who hosted the original version of The Hollywood Squares, announced on Friday that his son David LaCock died after contracting the coronavirus. Marshall, 95, and his wife Laurie Marshall were diagnosed with COVID-19 themselves in January. LaCock, who lived in Hawaii, was diagnosed with COVID-19 on June 30 after experiencing symptoms.
Burbank, CAPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Jane Withers, Kid Star of the 1930s, Dies at 95

Jane Withers, the talented child star who tormented Shirley Temple in Bright Eyes and years later became a trusted confidant of James Dean in his final days on the set of Giant, has died. She was 95. Withers died Saturday in Burbank, her daughter Kendall Errair announced. “My mother was such a special lady,” she said in a statement. “She lit up a room with her laughter, but she especially radiated joy and thankfulness when talking about the career she so loved and how lucky she was.” Baby Boomers perhaps will know Withers best for playing the bubbly Josephine the Plumber in...
Petsgentside.co.uk

Mermaid found swimming in flooded Glasgow street

With much of the British Isles currently suffering on the weather front, one Glasgow resident came across a sight they never thought they'd see during this past weekend's flash floods; a mermaid. A mermaid like no other. However, this wasn't quite the mythical sea creature the man had seen in...
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Emma Stone: THAT’s Her Daughter’s Name

According to US media reports, Emma Stone gave birth to her first child at the end of March 2021 – a girl. Now the name is supposedly also known. Hollywood actress Emma Stone, 32, is said to have been the mother of a daughter since the end of March this year. The US entertainment website “TMZ” first reported on this. Accordingly, the Oscar winner had already given birth to a child on March 20 in the greater Los Angeles area. Now the portal also wants to know the name of the baby.
Celebritiesthecinemaholic.com

Are Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes From The Bachelorette Still Together?

‘The Bachelorette’ is an exciting dating reality show that has a single woman chose her dream partner from a group of eligible bachelors. In season 17 of the show, bank marketing manager Katie Thurston was given the opportunity to pick out her dream partner. A former contestant on ‘The Bachelor,’ Katie seemed quite taken with Blake Moynes when he was introduced in the fourth week of the season. The two showed great chemistry and seemed to be quite dedicated to each other. Naturally, there is a lot of curiosity about whether Katie and Blake ended up together. Let’s find out, shall we?
CelebritiesPosted by
Deadline

Christina Applegate Reveals Multiple Sclerosis Diagnosis

Actress Christina Applegate has revealed that she has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. The Dead To Me and Anchorman star posted on Twitter: “Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some a**hole blocks it.” The U.S. actress followed that up with a message saying: “As one of my friends that has MS said “ we wake up and take the indicated action”....

Comments / 0

Community Policy