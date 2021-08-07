Cancel
Jessie J apologises to Nicki Minaj over 'Bang Bang' mixup

By Jade Biggs
Cosmopolitan
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJessie J has issued an apology to Nicki Minaj after she gave an interview in which she discussed their track 'Bang Bang'. Speaking to Glamour magazine, Jessie said Nicki had heard the track – which also features Ariana Grande – and then asked to "jump on" it. "We didn’t go...

Nicki Minaj
Ariana Grande
Jessie J
