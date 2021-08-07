Cancel
Religion

Vince Hatt: Another world is possible

By Vince Hatt For the Tribune
La Crosse Tribune
 3 days ago

The world is full of division, violence and war. A glance back in history indicates it has always been that way. For many, the future looks the same. Enter Jesus about 2,000 years ago. He said bluntly and directly another world is possible. He called this other world “the kingdom of God.” His primary passion was to announce, explain and invite all to join the kingdom of God. Through parables, metaphors, stories and his Sermon on the Mount, he taught what the kingdom of God is.

