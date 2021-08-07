Cancel
The Nation's Weather

Beaumont Enterprise
 3 days ago

As a weak storm travels northeastward along the Atlantic. coast, areas of rain and spotty thunderstorms are forecast. to spread from the Southeast states to part of the. mid-Atlantic region and central Appalachians today. A pocket. of showers and thunderstorms will also affect areas farther. to the north and west...

Beaumont, TXBeaumont Enterprise

Tropical Disturbance expected to become tropical storm

The National Weather Service Lake Charles is forecasting a hot, wet week ahead. And at the same time, NWS Warning Coordination Meteorologist Roger Erickson said in an email that Tropical Disturbance 6 is expected to become a tropical storm at any time. According to Erickson, the “forecast track moves it...
Binghamton, NYWETM

National Weather Service issues heat advisory for Tuesday

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following:. HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM EDT TUESDAY. * WHAT: Heat index values in the mid to upper 90s. * WHERE: Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Tioga, and Broome counties. * WHEN: From 12pm to 7pm EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS: High Temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...hot and humid conditions will continue Wednesday and Thursday. Additional heat headlines will likely be needed at a later time. Precautionary/preparedness actions… drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. when possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. to reduce risk during outdoor work, the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. heat stroke is an emergency! Call 911.
Environmentwortfm.org

National Weather Service rolls out new weather alert system

The National Weather Service is rolling out a new program for alerting folks of potential inclement weather. The new alert system comes as southern Wisconsin has experienced a number of severe storms in the past few weeks. For more on the new system, our Producer Jonah Chester spoke with Tim...
EnvironmentFox News

National weather forecast for August 10

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
Yavapai County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 19:09:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-09 19:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Yavapai A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM MST FOR YAVAPAI COUNTY At 708 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles west of Childs Power Plant, or 19 miles south of Camp Verde, moving south at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of Yavapai County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Mitchell County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Mitchell by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 03:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-10 04:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Hastings. Target Area: Mitchell A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 AM CDT FOR EASTERN MITCHELL COUNTY At 327 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Scottsville to Barnard, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. These severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly rural areas of eastern Mitchell County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Mitchell County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Mitchell by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 03:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-10 04:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Hastings. Target Area: Mitchell A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 AM CDT FOR EASTERN MITCHELL AND SOUTHEASTERN JEWELL COUNTIES At 316 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Beloit to near Barnard, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. These severe storms will be near Scottsville around 335 AM CDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Salina, KSSalina Post

National Weather Service: Salina cooler, drier in July

As it was for a large portion of the state, July was cooler and drier than normal in Salina. According to the National Weather Service, the monthly average temperature in Salina was 79.9 degrees, which was 1.0 degree cooler than normal. It tied for the 39th coolest July since records began in 1900, and it was the coolest since 2014.

