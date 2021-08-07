Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Everett, WA

VOA to run Everett senior center with ‘win-win-win’ agreement

By Julie Muhlstein, Everett
HeraldNet
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Everett City Council has approved a public-private partnership that will shift the Carl Gipson Senior Center’s management to Volunteers of America Western Washington. Council members voted unanimously Wednesday night to approve the 14-year agreement with the nonprofit and expressed excitement that the center will reopen as soon as COVID-19 precautions safely allow it. The center at 3025 Lombard Ave. closed March 6, 2020.

www.heraldnet.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Everett, WA
Health
Local
Washington Health
County
Snohomish County, WA
City
Everett, WA
Local
Washington Government
Everett, WA
Government
State
Washington State
Snohomish County, WA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voa#Senior Center#Voa#The Everett City Council#Homage Senior Services#Community Center#T L Nursery#Usssa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate passes $1T bipartisan infrastructure bill in major victory for Biden

The Senate on Tuesday passed a roughly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal, a significant win for President Biden and the first step on his top legislative priority. Senators voted 69-30 on the bill, which was spearheaded by a bipartisan group of senators led by Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) and Rob Portman (R-Ohio). Nineteen GOP senators voted with all Democrats to pass the legislation.
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...

Comments / 0

Community Policy