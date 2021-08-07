VOA to run Everett senior center with ‘win-win-win’ agreement
The Everett City Council has approved a public-private partnership that will shift the Carl Gipson Senior Center’s management to Volunteers of America Western Washington. Council members voted unanimously Wednesday night to approve the 14-year agreement with the nonprofit and expressed excitement that the center will reopen as soon as COVID-19 precautions safely allow it. The center at 3025 Lombard Ave. closed March 6, 2020.www.heraldnet.com
Comments / 0