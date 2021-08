PIERRE, S.D. - Senator Mike Rounds (R- South Dakota) has decided to drop his support for an infrastructure bill that he had championed, and helped negotiate. “For months, I have been working with my colleagues to negotiate bipartisan infrastructure legislation,” Rounds said. “I chose to actively be involved in these discussions to give South Dakota a seat at the table throughout the negotiation process. In many cases, we were successful in advancing traditional infrastructure provisions that will directly benefit South Dakota. However, as this framework progressed out of our bipartisan working groups to the Senate floor, it became evident that the legislation in its final form included several progressive mandates and federal funding claw backs that I believe go too far.