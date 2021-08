CLAIRTON, Pa. (KDKA) – Police say a man who fired shots at officers and medics in Clairton after overdosing was arrested in West Mifflin when he allegedly threatened to shoot up the Burlington Coat Factory. The Clairton Police Chief says medics responded to the home on Wylie Avenue for an overdose call Monday, but the suspect came to and started firing. (Photo: KDKA) SWAT officers surrounded the home, calling for the man to come out with his hands up. They also told him they knew he was inside and let him know medics were on scene, saying they wanted to make...