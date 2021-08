A 16-year-old girl in India’s national capital Delhi succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday after she was allegedly attacked with an axe by a man who had been stalking her for months, reports said. The attack happened on Monday in Delhi’s Moti Bagh area. The police said that the accused, Praveen, who is in his early 20s, had been stalking and harassing the girl for months, according to The Indian Express. He bought an axe last month because he wanted to take revenge after the girl’s father confronted and slapped him, police said. After the attack, he fled to the...