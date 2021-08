A look at fire and police calls responded to in the Canby/Molalla/Aurora area for the issue of Aug. 11, 2021

Canby Fire

July 23

5:57 a.m., falls

8:15 a.m., mutual aid

11:05 a.m., sick person

11:15 a.m., convulsions/seizures

11:22 a.m., traffic accident unk inj

1:01 p.m., sick person

1:51 p.m., sick person

3:34 p.m., falls

4:15 p.m., traffic accident unknown injuries

4:37 p.m., traffic accident unknown injuries

6:21 p.m., falls

11:42 p.m., medical transport code

11:47 p.m., chest pain

July 24

2:09 a.m., sick person

10:09 a.m., unconscious/fainting

10:49 a.m., miscellaneous - fire

12:07 p.m., falls

12:38 p.m., abdominal pain

12:48 p.m., public assist

3:38 p.m., sick person

5:48 p.m., cardiac/resp arrest

6:19 p.m., cardiac/resp arrest echo

8:00 p.m., chest pain

8:08 p.m., abdominal pain

8:43 p.m., miscellaneous - fire

10:17 p.m., stroke/TIA

July 25

8:25 a.m., miscellaneous - fire

11:11a.m., breathing problems

12:27 p.m., stroke/TIA

1:20 p.m., miscellaneous - fire

3:55 p.m., falls

6:08 p.m., traumatic injuries

7:15 p.m., heart problems/aicd

9:38 p.m., sick person

9:51 p.m., miscellaneous - fire

11:34 p.m., sick person

July 26

12:09 a.m., breathing problems

1:33 a.m., breathing problems

8:14 a.m., sick person

9:48 a.m., stroke/TIA

11:15 a.m., sick person

1:01 p.m., traffic/transp inc

3:11 p.m., miscellaneous - fire

4:16 p.m., falls

6:15 p.m., unconscious/fainting

9:06 p.m., sick person

July 27

5:25 a.m., cardiac arrest

8:33 a.m., alfc - commercial fire alarm

11:14 a.m., breathing problems

noon, breathing problems

3:05 p.m., chest pain

3:42 p.m., cardiac/resp arrest

3:52 p.m., falls

9:44 p.m., mutual aid

11:15 p.m., abdominal pain

July 28

6:05 a.m., residential alarm

11:37 a.m., sick person

2:28 p.m., falls

2:53 p.m., traffic accident entrapm

3:19 p.m., miscellaneous - fire

6:56 p.m., misc non fire

8:21 p.m., unconscious/fainting

July 29

5:24 a.m., commercial fire alarm

6:34 a.m., unknown problem

9:40 a.m., chest pain

12:49 p.m., misc non fire

5:04 p.m., traffic accident unknown injuries

5:18 p.m., breathing problems

8:19 p.m., unconscious/fainting

11:10 p.m., residential alarm

July 30

6:07 a.m., headache

11:34 a.m., breathing problems

5:30 p.m., sick person

6:56 p.m., miscellaneous - fire

7:23 p.m., miscellaneous - fire

7:37 p.m., miscellaneous - fire

7:39 p.m., unknown problem

8:10 p.m., falls

10:14 p.m., traumatic injuries

10:29 p.m., traffic accident unknown injuries

July 31

2:21 a.m., unknown problem

11:13 a.m., falls

11:21 a.m., unknown problem

2:39 p.m., overdose/poisoning

3:34 p.m., hemorrhage/laceration

4:01 p.m., public assist

4:15 p.m., falls

5:50 p.m., unknown problem

8:26 p.m., breathing problems

9:53 p.m., falls

Canby Police

July 6

6:16 a.m., response to a report of hit-and-run damage to a parked vehicle. N. Manzanita Street.

12:45 p.m., response to a two-vehicle crash. SE 1st Avenue.

July 7

6:40 p.m., driver arrested for DUII. S. Grant Street.

July 8

12:26 p.m., driver arrested for DUII. Hwy. 99E.

1:36 p.m., a Headache Rack was reported stolen from a passenger truck. SW 1st Avenue.

6:23 p.m., a juvenile was arrested on an outstanding Clackamas County warrant.

11:08 p.m., driver arrested for DUII. While the driver was being taken into custody, a second intoxicated individual who arrived on foot, was arrested for Interfering with a Peace Officer. SW 1st Avenue.

11:11 p.m., a driver was arrested on an outstanding Josephine County felony warrant. Methamphetamine was seized from the vehicle. S. Sequoia Pkwy.

July 9

10:16 a.m., a juvenile was arrested on an outstanding Clackamas County warrant.

9:27 p.m., an uninsured vehicle being operated by a suspended driver, was impounded. SW 1st Avenue.

July 10

2:35 a.m., juvenile was cited and released for DUII and curfew violation.

8:35 a.m., report that an individual had just broke the window of a vehicle to gain entry. When officers arrived, the suspect fled on foot, but was apprehended and arrested on outstanding Clackamas County and Jackson County warrants, for attempt to elude a police officer, and criminal mischief. SW 1st Avenue.

1:37 p.m., response to a report of hit-and-run damage to a parked vehicle. An officer located the hit-and-run driver at their residence based on witness information. N. Grant Street.

10:02 p.m., driver arrested for DUII. S. Hwy. 99E.

July 11

12:12 a.m., driver arrested for DUII. NW 2nd Avenue.

12:15 a.m., driver arrested for DUII. N. Elm Street.

8:36 a.m., a pressure washer was reported stolen from a garden shed. NE 19th Loop.

July 12

10:20 a.m., report of a lost wallet.

1:25 p.m., response to a traffic crash. NW 4th Avenue.

5:37 p.m., response to an injury traffic crash. SW 13th Avenue.

9:28 p.m., response to a report of hit-and-run damage to a parked vehicle. S. Holly Street.

Molalla Police

July 26

Traffic stops: 2

1:26 a.m.: Premise check on the 800 block of East Main Street

2:39 a.m.: Suspect vehicle stop on the 500 block of West Main Street

3:33 a.m.: Suspect vehicle stop at North Cole Avenue and Shirley Street

3:40 a.m.: Subject stop at North Molalla Avenue and Robbins Street

3:06 p.m.: Harassment complaint reported on the 200 block of Thunderbird Street

3:52 p.m.: Parking complaint reported on the 1000 block of South View Drive

4:12 p.m.: Hazard complaint reported at South Highway 211 and South Highway 213

6:49 p.m.: Traffic complaint reported at South Highway 211 and North Hezzie Lane

7:29 p.m.: Parking complaint reported on the 700 block of Zepher Way

11:06 p.m.: Fire department assist on the 600 block of Prince Court

July 27

Traffic stops: 2

12:47 a.m.: Subject stop at East Heintz Street and Indian Oak Court

10:39 a.m.: Extra patrol requested on the 100 block of Shirley Street

12:01 p.m.: Hazard complaint reported at South Highway 211 and Shirley Street

1:24 p.m.: Fraud complaint reported on the 900 block of Dale Court

3:02 p.m.: Traffic complaint reported at West Main Street and South Leroy Avenue

3:15 p.m.: Parking complaint reported on the 600 block of Shenandoah Drive

3:53 p.m.: Traffic complaint reported at South Highway 213 and Toliver Road

3:58 p.m.: Fire department assist at West Main Street and South Molalla Forest Road

4:33 p.m.: Animal complaint reported on the 100 block of Fenton Avenue

5:15 p.m.: Animal complaint reported at May Street and East Sixth Street

9:27 p.m.: Traffic accident, non-injury, reported at North Cole Avenue and East Main Street

10:03 p.m.: Domestic disturbance complaint reported on the 100 block of Engle Avenue

10:27 p.m.: Warrant service on the 500 block of Ridings Avenue

11:01 p.m.: Subject stop at Mary Drive and Toliver Road

11:25 p.m.: Warrant service on the 100 block of Molalla Avenue

July 28

Traffic stops: 0

12:34 a.m.: Subject stop at East Heintz Street and Indian Oak Court

4:01 a.m.: Alarm investigation on the 100 block of Center Avenue

5:21 a.m.: Alarm investigation on the 800 block of West Main Street

6:59 a.m.: Premise check on the 500 block of East Main Street

10:16 a.m.: Traffic complaint reported at Bronco Avenue and Thunderbird Street

12:07 p.m.: Community contact on the 100 block of Shaver Avenue

2:18 p.m.: Suspicious circumstance complaint reported on the 700 block of East Fifth Street

3:59 p.m.: Agency assist on the 700 block of Garden Court

5:12 p.m.: Criminal mischief complaint reported on the 100 block of Fenton Avenue

6:11 p.m.: Theft complaint reported on the 200 block of North Molalla Avenue

8:32 p.m.: Sex crime, indecent exposure, complaint reported on the 100 block of Robbins Street

10:34 p.m.: Agency assist on the 100 block of North Molalla Avenue

8:29 p.m.: Assault complaint reported on the 100 block of South Molalla Avenue

11:56 p.m.: Alarm investigation on the 300 block of Leroy Avenue

July 29

Traffic stops: 5

3:15 a.m.: Welfare check on the 100 block of Metzler Avenue

3:30 a.m.: Open door/window complaint reported on the 1200 block of Homestead Place

3:41 a.m.: Noise complaint reported on the 900 block of Toliver Road

6:31 a.m.: Welfare check on the 1500 block of West Main Street

9:17 a.m.: Trespass complaint reported on the 1500 block of West Main Street

9:55 a.m.: Harassment complaint reported on the 1500 block of West Main Street

12:17 p.m.: Criminal mischief complaint reported on the 600 block of East Seventh Street

12:34 p.m.: Parking complaint reported at North Molalla Avenue and Church Street

2:05 p.m.: Community contact on the 300 block of North Molalla Avenue

2:48 p.m.: Parking complaint reported at North Hezzie Lane and South Highway 211

3:07 p.m.: Fraud complaint reported on the 600 block of Anne Lane

4:18 p.m.: Harassment complaint reported on the 800 block of Meadowlark Place

7:05 p.m.: Theft complaint reported on the 1500 block of West Main Street

9:15 p.m.: Suspicious circumstance complaint reported on the 200 block of Swiegle Avenue

10:41 p.m.: Subject stop on the 300 block of West Main Street

July 30

Traffic stops: 7

2:18 a.m.: Suspect vehicle stop on the 300 block of West Main Street

2:35 a.m.: Warrant service on the 200 block of North Molalla Avenue

6:47 a.m.: Agency assist on the 100 block of North Molalla Avenue

7:44 a.m.: Public assist on the 300 block of Frances Street

9:18 a.m.: Animal complaint reported on the 400 block of Toliver Road

9:28 a.m.: Alarm investigation on the 300 block of Frances Street

9:51 a.m.: Extra patrol requested on the 300 block of Frances Street

1:03 p.m.: Trespass complaint reported on the 600 block of Corral Court

2:09 p.m.: Subject stop on the 100 block of Indian Oak Court

3:15 p.m.: Subject stop at Indian Oak Court and East Heintz Street

July 31

Traffic stops: 1

1:30 a.m.: Subject stop on the 100 block of South Molalla Avenue

1:36 a.m.: Domestic disturbance complaint reported at Creamery Creek Lane and Toliver Road

1:58 a.m.: Motorist assist at Toliver Road and Corral Court

2:01 a.m.: Domestic disturbance complaint reported on the 700 block of Creamery Creek Lane

2:22 a.m.: Warrant service on the 100 block of North Molalla Avenue

10:13 a.m.: Criminal mischief complaint reported on the 400 block of Toliver Road

10:38 a.m.: Property investigation on the 300 block of North Molalla Avenue

12:08 p.m.: Community contact on the 100 block of North Molalla Avenue

12:24 p.m.: Suspicious person complaint reported at East Main Street and North Molalla Avenue

1:12 p.m.: Theft, in progress, complaint reported on the 100 block of Robbins Street

4:48 p.m.: Assault complaint reported on the 100 block of East Main Street

5:35 p.m.: Community contact on the 100 block of North Molalla Avenue

7:37 p.m.: Subject stop at West Main Street and Commercial Parkway

9:06 p.m.: Disturbance complaint reported on the 200 block of East Third Street

9:43 p.m.: Parking complaint reported at Swiegle Avenue and East Second Street

9:46 p.m.: Noise complaint reported at Section Street and Hart Avenue

10:09 p.m.: Suspect vehicle stop on the 100 block of Robbins Street

10:11 p.m.: Noise complaint reported on the 700 block of East Main Street

10:26 p.m.: Community contact on the 100 block of North Molalla Avenue

10:27 p.m.: Premise check on the 400 block of East Fifth Street

11:15 p.m.: Domestic disturbance complaint reported at East Main Street and Engle Avenue

11:18 p.m.: Noise complaint reported on the 700 block of North Molalla Avenue

11:57 p.m.: Subject stop at West Main Street and Metzler Avenue

Aug. 1

Traffic stops: 2

12:16 a.m.: Premise check on the 500 block of North Molalla Avenue

12:21 a.m.: Suspicious person complaint reported on the 400 block of Grange Avenue

12:54 a.m.: Community contact on the 200 block of North Molalla Avenue

3:08 a.m.: Motorist assist on the 400 block of Frances Street

4:27 a.m.: Premise check on the 400 block of East Fifth Street

4:41 a.m.: Unwanted circumstance complaint reported on the 900 block of East Main Street

5:34 a.m.: Suspicious person complaint reported on the 800 block of East Main Street

10:42 a.m.: Suspicious person complaint reported on the 100 block of Fenton Avenue

12:56 a.m.: Harassment complaint reported on the 100 block of South Molalla Avenue

1:15 p.m.: Parking complaint reported at East Third Street and Engle Avenue

1:54 p.m.: Menacing complaint reported on the 900 block of East Main Street

3:01 p.m.: Community contact at East Main Street and South Mathias Road

4:16 p.m.: Parking complaint reported at Swiegle Avenue and East Second Street

4:45 p.m.: Parking complaint reported on the 200 block of Swiegle Avenue

5:23 p.m.: Parking complaint reported on the 200 block of Swiegle Avenue

7:32 p.m.: Hit-and-run, non-injury, reported at West Main Street and South Highway 213

9:04 p.m.: Suspect vehicle stop on the 300 block of West Main Street

11:51 p.m.: Community contact on the 100 block of North Molalla Avenue