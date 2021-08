Sprite is helping fans venture out of the pandemic with their virtual Live From The Label Concert Series featuring the likes of Latto, Saweetie and Jack Harlow. On Thursday (July 29), Latto kicked off festivities as the first headliner in the campaign, performing at Atlanta's SpaceCondo Live, the first venue that she ever performed at. Part of the concert series involves seeing each of the acts welcome rising talent to the stage. For the rapper's show, she brought out ChloTheGod. Saweetie is set to do the same on August 12, alongside Summer Valentine. It'll be followed by a concert set from Harlow, who closes out the series on August 18 for the grand finale in Atlanta.